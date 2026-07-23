NVIDIA vs. UiPath: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

NVIDIA maintains a dominant position in the AI hardware market with exceptional net margins and cash flow.

UiPath is successfully transitioning to profitability by providing integrated automation and AI agent software.

Which technology leader offers the best combination of growth and value for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

As the artificial intelligence revolution matures in 2026, many investors are weighing high-performance hardware against specialized automation software. Choosing between NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) requires balancing pure computing power with workplace efficiency.

NVIDIA provides the essential infrastructure for modern computing, while UiPath develops the AI software robots that execute complex business tasks. Both companies are central to the global technology landscape, offering different ways to gain exposure to the ongoing shift toward automated enterprise intelligence.

The case for NVIDIA

NVIDIA designs accelerated computing infrastructure, primarily focused on graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI systems for training large models. The company occupies a unique position among tech stocks due to its role in building the foundation of artificial intelligence. It serves massive markets like healthcare, though two customers accounted for 36% of total revenue in fiscal year (FY) 2026, which adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2026, revenue reached $215.9 billion, representing growth of 65.5% over the prior year. This expansion led to substantial profitability, with the company reporting net income of $120.1 billion. The net margin, which measures how much profit a company keeps from every dollar of sales, remained high at 55.6%.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.1x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, with a lower number suggesting a lighter debt load. Free cash flow reached $96.7 billion for the year, and the current ratio stands at 3.9x.

The case for UiPath

UiPath provides an integrated automation platform that uses AI agents and software robots to streamline business workflows across financial and healthcare sectors. The company relies on enterprise sales, with its top 10% of customers representing a substantial portion of total revenue. Recent efforts include a three-year deal with The Very Group.

In FY 2026, revenue reached $1.6 billion, indicating a growth rate of 12.7% compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of $282.3 million as it successfully transitioned to profitability. This resulted in a net margin of 17.5% for the fiscal year.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is zero and the current ratio is 2.5x. Free cash flow for the year was $352.2 million. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 78.3% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

NVIDIA faces strict U.S. export controls on advanced chips that significantly limit access to major markets. The company also deals with manufacturing concentration because it depends on third-party foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Furthermore, an ongoing lawsuit regarding cryptocurrency revenue, and rapid technological change keep the pressure on its market share.

UiPath faces intense competition from established enterprise platform vendors such as Microsoft. The company relies heavily on its single automation platform, making it vulnerable to shifts toward native AI solutions. Scaling complexity and strict global privacy regulations, such as the EU AI Act, also pose potential operational and legal challenges.

Valuation comparison

While NVIDIA continues to command a significant premium due to its dominant market position, UiPath offers a lower entry point based on sales multiples.

Metric NVIDIA UiPath Forward P/E 23.0x 15.4x P/S ratio 23.3x 4.0x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both NVIDIA and UiPath have benefited from the rise of artificial intelligence, as demonstrated by their double-digit year-over-year sales growth. However, NVIDIA’s consistent success has resulted in Wall Street harboring sky-high expectations for the company.

This means it takes near-flawless execution to meaningfully move the needle on NVIDIA’s stock price these days. For instance, the company announced on July 16 that it was working with the Japanese government to establish the world’s first national infrastructure for AI, but the news did little to the share price.

UiPath faces the opposite problem. Wall Street is skeptical the company’s AI automation products will prove successful over the long run as competition heats up. Consequently, its stock fell to a 52-week low of $9.20 in May and has struggled to rebound.

That said, UiPath’s sales growth and transition to profitability show it is capturing customers and effectively managing its financial health. Given UiPath’s lower share price valuation, it certainly looks like a compelling investment. But the risk is that customer adoption of its automation tools may plateau at some point.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA’s leadership in the AI sector is unmatched, and its financial strength is impressive. It continues to evolve its technology to keep pace with competitors, and is now investing in quantum computing. These factors make it the better long-term investment.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.