NVIDIA vs. Planet Labs: Which High-Growth Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

NVIDIA maintains a dominant position in the artificial intelligence hardware market with a net margin exceeding 55%.

Planet Labs provides vital daily Earth-imaging data and is expanding its analytics capabilities through strategic partnerships.

Which of these high-growth tech stories belongs in your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

As artificial intelligence and global data monitoring redefine the modern economy, choosing between NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) requires a clear look at their differing trajectories. Both companies represent high-growth ambitions within the broader technology landscape.

NVIDIA dominates the hardware foundation of the digital world, while Planet Labs provides a unique view of Earth from space. While one is a trillion-dollar leader and the other is a growing up-and-comer, both companies are leveraging advanced computing to capture value in an increasingly data-drivenglobal market

The case for NVIDIA

NVIDIA designs the hardware and software used for accelerated computing and graphics. The company recently expanded its predictive capabilities by acquiring Kumo AI for nearly $400 million in June 2026. Note that two direct customers account for roughly 22% and 14% of total revenue, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company also clarified it is not in talks to acquire any PC manufacturers despite market rumors.

In its 2026 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $215.9 billion, representing growth of 65.5% compared to the prior year. Net income for the period was $120.1 billion, resulting in a net margin of 55.6%. This performance reflects a significant upward trend in demand for high-end computing components across various industries.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.1x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity to show how a company funds its operations. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, is 3.9x. Free cash flow, calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow, reached $96.7 billion.

The case for Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs provides daily Earth-imaging data through a subscription platform, serving sectors like agriculture and mapping. The company is currently expanding its global presence, including a new office in London focused on AI-driven partnerships within the defense stocks and commercial sectors. Much of its revenue comes from multi-year licensing agreements with large commercial enterprises and government entities.

In FY 2026, the company reported revenue of $307.7 million, which marks growth of 25.9% year-over-year. However, it recorded a net loss of $246.9 million for the fiscal year. This resulted in a negative net margin of 80.2% as the company continues to invest in its orbital infrastructure and data analytics software.

Based on the January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 2.5x, indicating that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio is 1.7x, suggesting the company maintains enough liquidity to cover immediate expenses. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 40.9% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

NVIDIA faces significant geopolitical hurdles, as stringent U.S. export restrictions on China limit its total addressable market. The company also deals with active litigation regarding historical crypto-mining revenue and intense competitive pressure from Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and large cloud providers such as Amazon, which are producing their own AI semiconductor chips. Additionally, a heavy reliance on a limited number of international foundries creates vulnerabilities to regional geopolitical instability and sudden demand-supply mismatches.

Planet Labs carries risks related to its history of operating losses and the ongoing need for substantial capital to maintain its satellite constellation. The business is also vulnerable to technical failures in orbit, launch delays, or ground station outages that could interrupt services for its thousands of users. Furthermore, the company must navigate strict regulatory oversight from agencies like the FCC while competing against government-subsidized imagery programs such as Landsat, which may exert downward pressure on pricing.

Valuation comparison

NVIDIA appears more attractive on a Forward P/E basis, although both companies carry high P/S ratio figures relative to their current sales and future earnings estimates.

Metric NVIDIA Planet Labs PBC Forward P/E 23.0x 202.2x P/S ratio 23.3x 25.0x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both NVIDIA and Planet Labs operate in hot sectors. The former is the industry leader in AI semiconductor chips, while the latter is involved in the emerging space economy.

The potential of investing in Planet Labs was illustrated this year when the stock soared to an eye-popping 52-week high of $51.76 in May. The increase was due to investor excitement over the emerging space economy, exemplified by the historic initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, better known as SpaceX, in June.

However, Planet Labs stock has returned to earth since the SpaceX IPO. While it delivered record revenue of $94 million, representing an impressive 42% year-over-year increase, in its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, the company also posted an operating loss of $34.9 million, a substantial increase from the prior year’s loss of $22.8 million.

NVIDIA stock is unlikely to see the kind of explosive share price increase Planet Labs experienced this year, because Wall Street now holds sky-high expectations of the AI chip leader. Even so, NVIDIA is a well-run business under visionary CEO Jensen Huang, who correctly predicted the company’s chips could galvanize the AI sector.

In NVIDIA’s first quarter ended April 26, 2026, the company reported revenue of $81.6 billion, up an outstanding 85% from a year ago, demonstrating its dominance in the AI chip market. Its industry leadership, strong financials, and superior share price valuation make NVIDIA the better stock to own over Planet Labs.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $369,577!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,301,557!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 908% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 23, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Intel, Nvidia, and Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Intel, Nvidia, and Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.