Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

After years of explosive gains, both Nvidia and Palantir stock have taken a breather.

Despite their share price action, Nvidia and Palantir are both generating impressive revenue and profit growth.

While Nvidia and Palantir may both be seen as opportunities to buy the dip, one stock is meaningfully cheaper and has the better setup for long-term gains.

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The artificial intelligence (AI) investment opportunity has become more measured throughout 2026. After years of parabolic gains driven by explosive demand for generative models and the underlying infrastructure that supports them, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have been relatively subdued stocks so far this year.

With that said, I think the muted stock performance of Nvidia and Palantir reflects broader digestion of lofty expectations rather than a fundamental breakdown in either business. For long-term investors, periods of consolidated price action often create attractive entry points.

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The question smart investors are asking is which of these two AI powerhouses offers the more compelling risk-reward profile on a dip. Let's dig in and find out.

Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which company is growing faster?

A close look at the financial results between Nvidia and Palantir highlights meaningful differences in both scale and momentum.

During the first quarter of calendar 2026, Nvidia generated record revenue of $81.6 billion -- up 85% year over year. The company's core data center segment grew even faster, at 92% year over year, to $75.2 billion. Nvidia's accelerating top line wasn't the only highlight from its earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) increased 214% year over year, while free cash flow rose 86%.

While Palantir's 85% revenue growth during the calendar year 2026's Q1 was on par with that of Nvidia, the company only generated $1.6 billion in sales. Nevertheless, even with a modest revenue base to work from, Palantir has demonstrated an ability to maintain profitability thanks to insatiable demand from both large commercial enterprises and government agencies for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) -- a suite that stitches together its flagship software programs, Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo. The company's adjusted free cash flow rose 57% year over year, while EPS increased fourfold.

All told, Nvidia's growth remains primarily hardware-led and tied to the physical build-out of AI capacity. Meanwhile, Palantir's business is software-led and largely dependent on organizations embedding its tools into operational workflows. While both trajectories remain positive, Nvidia's scale and profit margin profile give it higher operating leverage and financial flexibility to explore new opportunities.

Breaking down valuation profiles

Valuation is where the investment prospects between Nvidia and Palantir really start to diverge. Specifically, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple shows a notable difference in how the market is pricing each company.

Investors will notice that both Nvidia and Palantir have experienced meaningful compression in their valuation profiles this year. But even so, Nvidia's forward P/E ratio of 22 is just one-quarter that of Palantir's. This is an important concept to understand. Even though Nvidia's market capitalization of $4.7 trillion is nearly 15x Palantir's, it is the cheaper stock by far.

This begs the question: Why is there such a large disparity between Nvidia and Palantir?

For Palantir, the central growth narrative revolves around accelerating the adoption of AI agents and autonomous workflows. Palantir AIP is designed to help companies build and deploy custom applications on top of their existing data silos -- transforming how large organizations operate.

While this thesis is compelling in principle, translating it into sustained revenue and profit growth requires overcoming integration complexity with existing systems, data governance, and competition from larger software providers. Taken together, these factors may delay Palantir's full growth realization -- leaving its current valuation ahead of near-term realities.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's growth story is swiftly extending beyond its flagship GPU story. The company's infrastructure initiatives are gaining traction thanks to a series of targeted partnerships that strengthen Nvidia's overall role across the entire AI stack. These efforts diversify Nvidia's revenue beyond chip sales and position the company as a more complete enabler of the physical AI infrastructure layer.

Collaborations with Nokia focus on advanced networking fabrics for communications and edge devices. Furthermore, Nvidia's tie-up with Marvell is supporting new development of complementary semiconductors for networking and storage. Additional partnerships with Coherent and Lumentum center on emerging bottlenecks in high-performance optical transceivers and critical infrastructure components that enable ultra-high bandwidth and low latency -- essential tools needed for scaling AI training and inference deployments among GPU clusters.

Nvidia has more favorable upside in the current environment

When weighing valuation against growth, durability, and optionality, I think Nvidia is the better opportunity. Its valuation profile is reasonable relative to the breadth of its growth tailwinds spanning core AI silicon leadership and expanding infrastructure collaborations that create new addressable markets.

Palantir's elevated valuation already embeds optimistic assumptions about the speed of enterprise AI software adoption. To me, investing in Palantir carries greater execution risk and a potentially longer payoff timeline.

While Palantir remains an interesting story, Nvidia's fundamentals align more favorably with a buy-and-hold strategy given its current setup.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coherent, Lumentum, Marvell Technology, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.