NVIDIA vs. Apple: Which Tech Titan Is the Better Buy Right Now?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Apple Inc. AAPL are two of the most influential technology companies in the world and remain favorite picks among investors. Both companies sit at the center of powerful long-term trends that are shaping the future of technology.

NVIDIA has emerged as the leading force behind artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, while Apple continues to dominate consumer technology through its unmatched ecosystem of devices and services.

The key question for investors is simple: which company offers the better mix of growth, stability and valuation right now? A closer look at their businesses, financial trends and AI strategies provides the answer.

NVIDIA: Riding on the AI Boom

NVIDIA remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI revolution. The company’s latest results highlight the tremendous demand for its AI chips, networking solutions and accelerated computing platforms. In its most recent reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, revenues surged 85% year over year to a record $81.6 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share rose 140% to $1.87.

NVIDIA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

During the lastearnings call NVIDIA noted that demand for its Blackwell architecture remains exceptionally strong, with adoption spanning hyperscalers, cloud providers, enterprises, AI startups and sovereign customers. The company is also expanding beyond GPUs with its Vera CPU platform, opening up new growth opportunities in data center computing.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the data center end market generated $75.25 billion in revenues, representing 92% of total sales. This marked a staggering 92% year-over-year increase and 21% sequential growth.

NVIDIA’s technological leadership, strong software ecosystem and dominant market share in AI infrastructure give it a significant competitive advantage. The company also generated nearly $49 billion in free cash flow during the first quarter and returned more than $19.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments.

Apple: Strength Through Ecosystem and Consistency

Apple continues to demonstrate the power of its ecosystem-driven business model. The company delivered strong financial performance in its latest reported quarter, generating record revenues and benefiting from growth across products and services. Apple’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues soared approximately 17% year over year to $111.18 billion, while earnings jumped 22% to $2.01 per share.

Apple Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Apple Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

The company’s installed base has surpassed 2.5 billion active devices, creating a massive platform for recurring revenue opportunities. Services revenues increased 14% year over year and reached an all-time high of approximately $31 billion in the first quarter, supported by strong growth in subscriptions, payments, cloud services and digital content offerings. Product sales surged 16.7% year over year to $80.21 billion.

AAPL is also strengthening its AI strategy through Apple Intelligence, which is deeply integrated into its hardware and software ecosystem. Unlike many competitors that focus primarily on cloud-based AI, Apple emphasizes privacy-focused, on-device AI experiences powered by its custom silicon. This approach enhances the value of iPhones, Macs, iPads and wearables while reinforcing customer loyalty.

Apple’s financial strength remains another major advantage, supported by substantial cash reserves, consistent profitability and ongoing shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. The company ended the second quarter with $147 billion in cash and marketable securities. In the first six months of fiscal 2026, it generated nearly $83 billion of operating cash flow and returned $45 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments.

Valuation Comparison: Apple Offers Better Value

Valuation remains an important factor when comparing these two technology giants. While both companies have delivered strong stock performance, Apple currently trades at a more attractive valuation. Apple’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio stands at 8.64, significantly below NVIDIA’s 11.52.

NVDA vs. AAPL: Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At the same time, shareholders have enjoyed gains of a similar magnitude over the past year. Apple shares have rallied 47.2%, while NVIDIA stock has gained 44.3%. Given the relatively similar stock performance, Apple’s lower valuation suggests investors are paying less for each dollar of revenue compared with NVIDIA’s.



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NVIDIA undoubtedly deserves a premium due to its AI leadership and exceptional growth trajectory. However, much of that optimism is already reflected in the stock price. Apple, by contrast, combines solid growth prospects, a highly profitable services business, a massive installed base, growing AI capabilities and a more reasonable valuation. For investors seeking a balance between growth, stability and valuation, Apple currently presents the more attractive risk-reward profile.

Conclusion: Apple Seems the Better Buy Now

Both NVIDIA and Apple remain world-class companies with strong competitive advantages and long-term growth opportunities. NVIDIA continues to dominate the AI infrastructure market and could benefit from years of AI-related spending, which justifies its premium valuation. However, much of that optimism is already reflected in the stock price.

Apple, by contrast, combines solid growth prospects, a highly profitable services business, a massive installed base, growing AI capabilities, strong cash generation, a shareholder-friendly capital return program and a more reasonable valuation. For investors seeking a balance among growth, stability and valuation, Apple currently presents the more attractive risk-reward profile.

Currently, Apple carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making the stock a must-pick compared with NVIDIA, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.