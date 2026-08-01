Nvidia vs. Alphabet: What Do Revenue Trends Tell Investors About These Artificial Intelligence Companies?

Key Points

Nvidia currently shows stronger revenue momentum than Alphabet, displaying a steeper and more consistent upward trajectory.

While Alphabet maintains a higher overall baseline, both companies have generally reported positive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth over the past eight quarters.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Nvidia: Consistent Sequential Revenue Increases

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) primarily generates revenue by selling advanced graphics, computational, and networking solutions for gaming and high-performance computing.

It introduced new computational processors in June of 2026, and it reported a net income margin of 72% for the quarter ended April 26, 2026.

Alphabet: Scaling a Larger Revenue Base

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earns most of its revenue by providing digital advertising services, cloud computing infrastructure, and consumer hardware.

While multiple law firms announced securities fraud investigations into the company in July, 2026, it reported a net income margin of 94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue represents the total amount of money a company brings in before expenses are deducted. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Nvidia and Alphabet

Quarter (Period End) Nvidia Revenue Alphabet Revenue Q3 2024 $30.0 billion (period ended July 2024) $88.3 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $35.1 billion (period ended Oct. 2024) $96.5 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $39.3 billion (period ended Jan. 2025) $90.2 billion (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $44.1 billion (period ended April 2025) $96.4 billion (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $46.7 billion (period ended July 2025) $102.3 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $57.0 billion (period ended Oct. 2025) $113.9 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $68.1 billion (period ended Jan. 2026) $109.9 billion (period ended March 2026) Q2 2026 $81.6 billion (period ended April 2026) $119.8 billion (period ended June 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 31, 2026.

Foolish Take

In comparing revenue trends between Nvidia and Alphabet, the latter’s digital advertising-fueled business causes spikes in the fourth quarter due to the seasonal nature of the ad industry. Otherwise, both are seeing strong year-over-year sales growth.

In fact, Nvidia is experiencing steadily rising quarter-over-quarter revenue increases in a sign of the massive demand for its artificial intelligence offerings. Alphabet is among the semiconductor giant’s customers. Nvidia’s new Vera Rubin AI platform is expected to contribute to ongoing sales growth. The company forecasted revenue to continue accelerating from $81.6 billion in its most recent quarter to $91 billion in the next.

Alphabet is getting an enormous boost from AI demand as well, but it’s not as evident amid its advertising sales. In Q2, the company’s Google Cloud business enjoyed 82% year-over-year revenue growth to $24.8 billion, and its backlog of customer orders rose to over half a trillion dollars, up from $462 billion in Q1. Google Cloud is the division where customers can pay to access Alphabet’s proprietary AI models, and its rapid sales expansion demonstrates the company is successfully capturing its share of clients in the burgeoning AI market.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.