Nvidia vs. Advanced Micro Devices: What Do Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors?

Key Points

Nvidia currently shows a much higher revenue profile, generating larger overall figures and faster growth than Advanced Micro Devices.

Nvidia has seen large, consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue expansion over the past two years, while Advanced Micro Devices has maintained a more stable, gradually increasing trend.

Investors should watch whether the enormous revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen in upcoming quarters.

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Nvidia: Rapid Revenue Expansion

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) primarily generates its revenue by providing advanced graphics, computational, and networking solutions.

It announced that its Vera Rubin platform entered full production on June 1, 2026, and it reported 72% net income margin for its fiscal first quarter ended April 26, 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices: Steady Revenue Trajectory

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) earns its revenue by developing microprocessors, chipsets, and graphics processing units.

It announced a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology on June 16, 2026, and reported 14% net income margin for its fiscal first quarter ended March 28, 2026, with no major adverse events during this period.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue serves as a fundamental measure of the total money a business brings in before expenses. It’s important because it reveals whether a corporation is successfully attracting customers and growing its overall business volume over time.

Quarterly Revenue for Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices

Quarter (Period End) Nvidia Revenue Advanced Micro Devices Revenue Q3 2024 $30.0 billion (period ended July 2024) $6.8 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $35.1 billion (period ended Oct. 2024) $7.7 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $39.3 billion (period ended Jan. 2025) $7.4 billion (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $44.1 billion (period ended April 2025) $7.7 billion (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $46.7 billion (period ended July 2025) $9.2 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $57.0 billion (period ended Oct. 2025) $10.3 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $68.1 billion (period ended Jan. 2026) $10.3 billion (period ended March 2026) Q2 2026 $81.6 billion (period ended April 2026) Not yet reported

Data source: Company filings. Data as of June 23, 2026.

Foolish Take

As the data above shows, Nvidia is seeing consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. This impressive trend is a result of its position as the leader in advanced semiconductor chips for artificial intelligence. AMD, on the other hand, has experienced lumpy quarter-over-quarter revenue as its fiscal Q1 sales to data centers represented 56% of total revenue compared to 92% for Nvidia.

Since data center customers are the ones primarily buying chips for AI, Nvidia’s distinct advantage in this arena has allowed it to see spectacular sales growth. Its position as the leader in the space is likely to continue, driven by its new Vera Rubin platform. Nvidia’s dominance is illustrated by its tech being used by over 400 of the world’s 500 fastest supercomputers.

In addition, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been able to correctly predict where the AI industry is headed. He hand-delivered the world's first supercomputer designed for artificial intelligence to OpenAI back in 2016 after he realized Nvidia’s graphics processing units could be applied to AI. He then correctly forecasted the current rise in data centers becoming AI factories.

AMD has remained a contender in the space albeit it is a far cry from taking the leadership crown from Nvidia. Still, its $10.3 billion in Q1 sales was an excellent 38% year-over-year increase, making it a solid investment in the AI space behind Nvidia.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.