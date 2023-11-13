News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia upgrades flagship chip to handle bigger AI systems

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 13, 2023 — 06:25 pm EST

Written by Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

By Stephen Nellis

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nvidia NVDA.O on Monday added new features to its top-of-the-line chip for artificial intelligence, saying the new offering will start to roll out next year with Amazon.com AMZN.O, Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google and Oracle ORCL.N.

The H200, as the chip is called, will overtake Nvidia's current top H100 chip. The primary upgrade is more high-bandwidth memory, one of the costliest parts of the chip that defines how much data it can process quickly.

Nvidia dominates the market for AI chips and powers OpenAI's ChatGPT service and many similar generative AI services that respond to queries with human-like writing. The addition of more high-bandwidth memory and a faster connection to the chip's processing elements means that such services will be able to spit out an answer more quickly.

The H200 has 141-gigabytes of high-bandwidth memory, up from 80 gigabyte in its previous H100. Nvidia did not disclose its suppliers for the memory on the new chip, but Micron Technology MU.O said in September that it was working to become an Nvidia supplier.

Nvidia also buys memory from Korea's SK Hynix 000660.KS, which said last month that AI chips are helping to revive sales.

Nvidia on Wednesday said that Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will be among the first cloud service providers to offer access to H200 chips, in addition to specialty AI cloud providers CoreWeave, Lambda and Vultr.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco. Editing by Sam Holmes.)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
AMZN
GOOGL
ORCL
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.