NVIDIA Unveils NVLink Fusion for Custom AI Silicon Collaboration with MediaTek, Marvell, Alchip, Astera Labs, Synopsys, and Cadence

NVIDIA introduces NVLink Fusion for custom AI silicon, partnering with industry leaders to enhance AI infrastructure capabilities.

NVIDIA has launched NVLink Fusion™, a new silicon platform enabling industries to create semi-custom AI infrastructures in collaboration with partners such as MediaTek, Marvell, Alchip Technologies, Astera Labs, Synopsys, and Cadence. This technology allows for the integration of custom CPUs from companies like Fujitsu and Qualcomm with NVIDIA GPUs, enhancing AI performance in data centers. Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO, emphasized the transformative shift in data center architecture driven by AI. The NVLink ecosystem supports rapid deployment of high-performance AI factories, connectivity solutions, and AI chip design necessary for evolving AI and high-performance computing demands. Additionally, NVIDIA Mission Control™ software will manage AI data center operations, facilitating efficient workload orchestration and infrastructure validation.

Potential Positives

NVIDIA introduced NVLink Fusion™, a new silicon that enhances custom AI infrastructure, positioning the company at the forefront of AI technology development.

The collaboration with major technology partners like MediaTek, Marvell, and Qualcomm highlights NVIDIA’s expanding ecosystem and strengthens its market dominance in AI computing.

NVIDIA NVLink Fusion allows for significant enhancements in data center architecture, which can lead to increased efficiency and performance for AI workloads.

The deployment of NVIDIA’s technology by leading hyperscalers signals strong market demand, ensuring rapid adoption and growth prospects for NVIDIA's AI solutions.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on partnerships with other companies for silicon design and manufacturing may expose NVIDIA to risks related to the performance and reliability of third-party contributions.

The reliance on forward-looking statements includes inherent uncertainties, which could lead to discrepancies between expectations and actual performance, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The announcement does not address how NVIDIA plans to maintain competitive advantages amidst rapidly evolving AI technology and increasing competition in the market.

FAQ

What is NVIDIA NVLink Fusion?

NVIDIA NVLink Fusion is a new silicon technology enabling semi-custom AI infrastructure designed to enhance performance and scalability for AI applications.

Which companies are collaborating with NVIDIA on NVLink Fusion?

Key collaborators include MediaTek, Marvell, Alchip Technologies, Astera Labs, Synopsys, and Cadence, among others.

How does NVLink Fusion impact AI data centers?

NVLink Fusion allows data centers to efficiently integrate custom silicon with NVIDIA's ecosystem, enhancing AI performance and scaling capabilities.

What advantages does NVIDIA Mission Control offer?

NVIDIA Mission Control automates AI data center management, optimizing operations from deployment to workload orchestration for faster model implementation.

How can companies utilize NVLink Fusion technology?

Companies can leverage NVLink Fusion design services and solutions now available from various technology partners to build advanced AI infrastructures.

Full Release







MediaTek, Marvell, Alchip Technologies, Astera Labs, Synopsys and Cadence to Create Custom AI Silicon With NVIDIA NVLink Ecosystem





MediaTek, Marvell, Alchip Technologies, Astera Labs, Synopsys and Cadence to Create Custom AI Silicon With NVIDIA NVLink Ecosystem





Fujitsu and Qualcomm Each Plan to Build Custom CPUs Coupled With NVIDIA GPUs, NVLink Scale-Up and Spectrum-X Scale-Out Technologies









TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



COMPUTEX --



NVIDIA today unveiled NVIDIA NVLink Fusion™ — new silicon that lets industries build semi-custom AI infrastructure with the vast ecosystem of partners building with





NVIDIA NVLink





™, the world’s most advanced and widely adopted computing fabric.





MediaTek, Marvell, Alchip Technologies, Astera Labs, Synopsys and Cadence are among the first to adopt NVLink Fusion, enabling custom silicon scale-up to meet the requirements of demanding workloads for model training and agentic AI inference. Using NVLink Fusion, Fujitsu and Qualcomm Technologies CPUs can also be integrated with NVIDIA GPUs to build high-performance NVIDIA AI factories.





“A tectonic shift is underway: for the first time in decades, data centers must be fundamentally rearchitected — AI is being fused into every computing platform,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVLink Fusion opens NVIDIA’s AI platform and rich ecosystem for partners to build specialized AI infrastructures.”





NVLink Fusion also equips cloud providers with an easy path to scale out AI factories to millions of GPUs, using any ASIC, NVIDIA’s rack-scale systems and the NVIDIA end-to-end networking platform — which delivers up to 800Gb/s of throughput and features





NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 SuperNICs





,





NVIDIA Spectrum-X





™ Ethernet and





NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand





switches, with





co-packaged optics





available soon.







A Technology Ecosystem Interconnected







Using NVLink Fusion, hyperscalers can work with the NVIDIA partner ecosystem to integrate NVIDIA rack-scale solutions for seamless deployment in data center infrastructure.





AI chipmaking partners creating custom AI compute deployable with NVIDIA NVLink Fusion include MediaTek, Marvell, Alchip, Astera Labs, Synopsys and Cadence.





“By leveraging our world-class ASIC design services and deep expertise in high-speed interconnects, MediaTek is collaborating with NVIDIA to build the next generation of AI infrastructure,” said Rick Tsai, vice chairman and CEO of MediaTek. “Our collaboration, which began in the automotive segment, now extends even further, enabling us to deliver scalable, efficient and flexible technologies that address the rapidly evolving needs of cloud-scale AI.”





“Marvell is collaborating with NVIDIA to redefine what’s possible for AI factory integration,” said Matt Murphy, chairman and CEO of Marvell. “Marvell custom silicon with NVLink Fusion gives customers a flexible, high-performance foundation to build advanced AI infrastructure — delivering the bandwidth, reliability and agility required for the next generation of trillion-parameter AI models."





“Alchip is supporting adoption of NVLink Fusion by broadening its availability through a design and manufacturing ecosystem, encompassing advanced processes and proven packaging and supported by the ASIC industry’s most flexible engagement,” said Johnny Shen, CEO of Alchip. “It’s our contribution to ensuring that the next generation of AI models can be trained and deployed efficiently to meet the demands of tomorrow’s intelligent applications.”





“Building on our rich history of close collaboration with NVIDIA, we are thrilled to add purpose-built connectivity solutions to address the NVLink Fusion ecosystem,” said Jitendra Mohan, CEO of Astera Labs. “Low-latency and high-bandwidth scale-up interconnects with native support for memory semantics is critical for maximizing AI server utilization and performance. By expanding our scale-up connectivity portfolio with NVLink solutions, we are providing more optionality with faster time to market for our hyperscaler and enterprise AI customers.”





“Data centers are transforming into AI factories, and Synopsys’ industry-leading AI chip design solutions and standards-based interface IP are mission-critical enablers,” said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. “Our support for NVIDIA NVLink Fusion reflects our commitment to fostering an open and scalable ecosystem for next-generation AI and high-performance computing.”





“HPC and AI workload demands are unique and evolving rapidly, and hyperscalers architecting the most advanced custom AI systems rely on Cadence to deliver enabling technology from data centers to the edge,” said Boyd Phelps, senior vice president and general manager of the Silicon Solutions Group at Cadence. “Our comprehensive IP portfolio, including design IP, chiplet infrastructure, subsystems and other critical IP, complements the NVIDIA NVLink ecosystem, accelerating the delivery of AI factories that are powerful, energy-efficient and production-ready at scale.”





NVLink Fusion also enables AI innovators like Fujitsu and Qualcomm Technologies to each couple their custom CPUs with NVIDIA GPUs in a rack-scale architecture to boost AI performance.





“Combining Fujitsu’s advanced CPU technology with NVIDIA’s full-stack AI infrastructure delivers new levels of performance,” said Vivek Mahajan, CTO at Fujitsu. “Fujitsu’s next-generation processor, FUJITSU-MONAKA, is a 2-nanometer, Arm-based CPU aiming to achieve extreme power efficiency. Directly connecting our technologies to NVIDIA’s architecture marks a monumental step forward in our vision to drive the evolution of AI through world-leading computing technology — paving the way for a new class of scalable, sovereign and sustainable AI systems.”





“Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced custom CPU technology with NVIDIA’s full-stack AI platform brings powerful, efficient intelligence to data center infrastructure,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Technologies. “With the ability to connect our custom processors to NVIDIA’s rack-scale architecture, we’re advancing our vision of high-performance, energy-efficient computing to the data center.”







NVIDIA NVLink Demonstrates Industry-Proven Scale







To maximize AI factory throughput and performance in the most power-efficient way, the fifth-generation NVIDIA NVLink platform includes





NVIDIA GB200 NVL72





and





GB300 NVL72





, compute-dense racks that provide a total bandwidth of 1.8 TB/s per GPU — 14x faster than PCIe Gen5.





Leading hyperscalers are already deploying NVIDIA NVLink full-rack solutions and can speed time to availability by standardizing their heterogenous silicon data centers on the NVIDIA rack architecture with NVLink Fusion.







Software Crafted for AI Factories







AI factories connected with NVIDIA NVLink Fusion are powered by





NVIDIA Mission Control





™, a unified operations and orchestration software platform that automates the complex management of AI data centers and workloads.





NVIDIA Mission Control enhances every aspect of AI factory operations — from configuring deployments to validating infrastructure to orchestrating mission-critical workloads — to help enterprises get frontier models up and running faster.







Availability







NVIDIA NVLink Fusion silicon design services and solutions are available now from MediaTek, Marvell, Alchip, Astera Labs, Synopsys and Cadence.





Watch the





COMPUTEX





keynote from Huang and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei.







About NVIDIA











NVIDIA





(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.







For further information, contact:







Alex Shapiro





NVIDIA Public Relations





1-415-608-5044









ashapiro@nvidia.com









Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, availability, and performance of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; third parties adopting or offering NVIDIA’s products and technologies and the benefits and impact thereof; and a tectonic shift being underway; and AI being fused into every computing platform are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, ConnectX, NVIDIA Grace, NVIDIA Mission Control, NVIDIA Spectrum-X, NVLink and NVLink Fusion are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.