NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVDA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for NVIDIA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $192,820, and 7 are calls, amounting to $414,714.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $155.0 for NVIDIA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $130.00 $165.0K 7.9K 250 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.92 $1.91 $1.91 $150.00 $96.3K 136.7K 2.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $4.35 $4.25 $4.32 $155.00 $88.9K 30.1K 286 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $147.00 $67.0K 21.9K 514 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.03 $2.02 $2.03 $150.00 $56.7K 136.7K 3.5K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

NVIDIA's Current Market Status With a volume of 10,329,184, the price of NVDA is up 0.59% at $148.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days. What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $175.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

