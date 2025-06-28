Is Nvidia An Underrated AI Stock?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) already dominates AI, but Wall Street might still be underestimating its software moat, data center growth, and edge AI ambitions, unless rising rivals or overvaluation spoil the party. In this video, I break down why Nvidia might still have room to surprise in the next five years."

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of June 19, 2025. The video was published on June 27, 2025.

Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.