Nvidia trades on Dow for first time, Rivian reports downbeat Q3: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.
1. STOCK NEWS:
- Eyes are on Nvidia (NVDA) during its first day trading on the Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) reported downbeat Q3 results and affirmed its 2024 delivery outlook of 50,500-52,000 vehicles
- Expedia (EXPE) reported upbeat Q3 earnings but lower-than-expected quarterly revenue
- Airbnb (ABNB) reported mixed Q3 results and provided its Q4 revenue outlook
- DraftKings (DKNG) reported mixed Q3 results and cut its FY24 revenue guidance
2. WALL STREET CALLS:
- Molson Coors (TAP) double upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo
- Bank of America (BAC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) downgraded to Neutral at BofA on regulatory credit risk
- Bath & Body Works (BBWI) downgraded to Underweight at Barclays
- Telsey Advisory upgraded Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW), each to Outperform
3. AROUND THE WEB:
- Stellantis (STLA) plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its factory in Toledo, Ohio, WSJ reports
- Steven Madden (SHOO) will cut approximately half of its China production within the next year as the company braces for tariffs under a second Trump administration, NY Times reports
- Amazon (AMZN) is in discussions for a second multi-billion-dollar investment in AI startup Anthropic, The Information says
- Max (WBD) will start a password-sharing crackdown over the next several months, The Verge says
- IBM (IBM) is facing a proposed class action alleging the company violated federal privacy law, Bloomberg reports
4. MOVERS:
- Upstart (UPST) rises after reporting Q3 results, with JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, and Citi, respectively, upgrading their ratings on the stock
- Innodata (INOD) and Doximity (DOCS) gain after reporting quarterly results
- Porch Group (PRCH) and Indie Semiconductor (INDI) gain after reporting quarterly results and providing guidance for FY24, respectively
- Evolent Health (EVH) lower after reported Q3 results, with EPS and revenue missing consensus
- Maravai Lifesciences (MRVI) and Revance (RVNC) fall after reporting quarterly results
5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:
- Pinterest (PINS) reported Q3 results and provided guidance on Q4
- Toast (TOST) reported Q3 results, with CEO Aman Narang commenting, “Toast delivered a strong third quarter”
- Baxter (BAX) reported Q3 results, with EPS beating consensus
- Plains All American (PAA) reported Q3 results, with CEO Willie Chiang commenting, “We delivered solid operational and financial results”
- Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) reported Q3 results and cut its guidance for FY24
INDEXES:
Near midday, the Dow was up 261.61, or 0.60%, to 43,990.95, the Nasdaq was up 3.54, or 0.02%, to 19,273.00, and the S&P 500 was up 23.75, or 0.40%, to 5,996.85.
