NVIDIA Tops $3.5T Milestone - Good Time to Buy NVDA Stock?

Jensen Huang’s NVIDIA Corporation NVDA recently achieved a new milestone and is now part of an elite club. And with the NVIDIA stock hitting record highs, investors must lament not owning the stock. But it’s not too late to buy the stock either! Let’s see why –

NVIDIA Reaches $3.5 Trillion Market Cap

Among the chip stocks, NVIDIA stood out on Monday after its shares gained 4.1% and closed above $3.5 trillion market capitalization for the first time. In June, NVIDIA surpassed the $3 trillion market value and was worth more than Apple Inc. AAPL.

However, Apple became the first company to hit the $3.5 trillion milestone and is now valued at $3.6 trillion. Nevertheless, NVIDIA’s stellar performance in recent times may soon propel it past Apple. NVIDIA’s shares have surged 243% over the past year and a staggering 543% in the last three years primarily due to the advent of artificial intelligence (AI).

4 Reasons Why NVIDIA’s Shares Will Continue to Rise

Insane demand for NVIDIA’s most sought-after cutting-edge Blackwell B200 chips, which have more AI throughput than the current Hopper H100 chips, would boost its share price. NVIDIA has ramped up the production of Blackwell chips as demand has skyrocketed among the likes of Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL.

NVIDIA’s growing data center business will likely boost the stock. The H100 chips are expected to be extensively used in powering generative AI applications including ChatGPT. Big tech players continue to show keen interest in AI data centers, which is encouraging for NVIDIA. For instance, Microsoft in its latest 10-K annual report has indicated spending $108.4 billion on data centers over the next five years.

NVIDIA’s dominance in the graphic processing units (GPU) market space also gives the company a competitive edge over its peers. Most developers prefer NVIDIA’s CUDA software platform over the arch-rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD ROCm software platform. NVIDIA accounts for 80% of the GPU market, which is projected to grow to $1,414.39 billion by 2034 from the present $75.77 billion, according to Precedence Research.

Lastly, the Federal Reserve’s recent aggressive interest rate cuts, with more to come amid ebbing price pressure, are acting as a tailwind for NVIDIA’s shares. This is because interest rate cuts would curtail borrowing costs, jack up profits, and won’t disrupt cash flows much needed for growth initiatives (read more: NVIDIA & 2 Other AI Stocks to Gain From Lower Interest Rates).

NVIDIA Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

From the Fed’s dovish stance to being the pioneer in the GPU market to blossoming data center business and sheer demand for AI chips, NVIDIA’s shares are all set to climb further northward, making it a compelling buy.

Brokers have collectively increased the average short-term price target of the NVDA stock by almost 9% to $150.36 from the last closing price of $138. The stock’s highest short-term price target is at $200, an upside of 44.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA’s strength in the AI space also compelled Bank of America Corporation’s BAC analyst Vivek Arya to recently increase the chip giant’s short-term price target from $165 to $190. Last week, CFRA research too raised NVIDIA’s short-term price target from $139 to $160.

The NVDA stock further is trading above both the short-term 50-day moving average (DMA) and long-term 200-DMA at the moment, indicating a bullish trend, and a good time to consider investing in the stock.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, per price/earnings, the NVDA stock currently trades at 51.0X forward earnings, less than the Semiconductor - General industry’s forward earnings multiple of 55.8X. So, buying the stock will burn a smaller hole in your pocket than its peers.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

