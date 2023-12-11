Nvidia to expand partnership with Vietnam, support AI development - CEO

Adds context in paragraph 6, quotes from Vietnam's investment minister in paragraphs 7-8

HANOI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's NVDA.O chief executive said on Monday the company will expand its partnership with Vietnam's top tech firms and support the country in training talent for developing artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Nvidia, which has already invested $250 million in Vietnam, has so far partnered with leading tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, a document published by the White House in September showed when Washington upgraded diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

"Vietnam is already our partner as we have millions of clients here," Jensen Huang, Nvdia's CEO said at an event in Hanoi in his first visit to the country.

Huang's visit comes at a time when Vietnam is trying to expand into chip designing and possibly chip-making as trade tensions between the United States and China create opportunities for Vietnam in the industry.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Sonali Paul)

((Phuong.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623))

