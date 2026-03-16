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NVIDIA Teams With Global Industry Leaders To Accelerate Design And Manufacturing

March 16, 2026 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA announced at GTC that it is working with leading industrial software companies — including Cadence, Dassault Systèmes, PTC, Siemens, and Synopsys — to integrate NVIDIA CUDA-X, NVIDIA Omniverse, and GPU-accelerated tools into industrial workflows. These solutions are designed to accelerate design, engineering, and manufacturing across industries.

Global manufacturers such as FANUC, HD Hyundai, Honda, JLR, KION, Mercedes-Benz, MediaTek, PepsiCo, Samsung, SK hynix, and TSMC are already adopting these NVIDIA-powered technologies to optimize processes and drive innovation. The software leaders are also introducing NVIDIA-powered AI agents to help customers prepare for the next phase of the AI era.

These solutions run on NVIDIA AI infrastructure across major cloud providers — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Additionally, OEMs like Dell Technologies, HPE, and Supermicro are delivering NVIDIA-accelerated systems for on-premises and hybrid deployments, enabling faster design, simulation, and production-scale engineering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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