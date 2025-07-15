Nvidia Is Surging to an All-Time High Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?

Key Points Nvidia stock is jumping today following announcements that the Trump administration will allow the company's H20 processor and other hardware to be sold in China.

The approval of the export licenses for the company's AI hardware is an unexpected development -- and a big win for CEO Jensen Huang.

The news suggests that some of the biggest risk factors surrounding Nvidia stock may be lessening.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is jumping in Tuesday's trading following some big news for the company. The artificial intelligence (AI) leader's share price was up 3.5% as of 10:15 a.m. ET and had been up as much as 5% at the start of the session.

Nvidia's valuation is bounding to a new record high today following announcements that the Trump administration will allow the company to ship its H20 processors to China. The company also said that it has designed a separate, less powerful processor that meets all current regulatory requirements for sale in the country.

Being able to sell its processors in the Chinese market is a significant win for Nvidia, and CEO Jensen Huang's ability to secure the necessary export license after meeting with President Trump underscores just how influential the tech leader and his company are right now. With today's gains, the company now has a market capitalization of roughly $4.14 trillion and continues to stand as the world's most valuable business.

Is Nvidia stock a buy right now?

Nvidia has undisputed leadership in the AI processor market, and the company looks poised to continue benefiting from long-term demand tailwinds connected to the rise of artificial intelligence. With the Trump administration giving the go-ahead for the the AI leader's H20 processors and other hardware to be sold into the Chinese market, there are indications that one of the biggest risk factors facing the company may be lessening.

Artificial intelligence is central to the geopolitical tensions and competition between the U.S. and China, and Nvidia's advanced processors occupy a central role in the battle for AI supremacy. While geopolitical dynamics between the two countries continue to be a major risk factor for Nvidia, the same is true for most stocks on the market -- albeit to a lesser extent in some cases.

With signs that access to Nvidia's processors is being used as a bargaining chip as part of larger trade negotiations between the two countries, conditions for Nvidia stock appear to be improving on multiple fronts. The stock still comes with significant risk, but its leadership in the AI processor market remains undeniable, and some geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions appear to be aligning to support a continued rally.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.