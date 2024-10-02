Is NVIDIA Stock Worth Buying Despite Its 136% YTD Rally?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has been on a remarkable run in 2024, with its stock surging 135.6% year to date (YTD). This impressive rally has placed NVIDIA among the top performers in the semiconductor industry, vastly outperforming both the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry and The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK ETF, which posted gains of 102.2% and 14.4%, respectively.

At yesterday’s closing price, NVIDIA’s market capitalization of $2.87 trillion now ranks it as the third most valuable publicly traded U.S. company, just behind tech giants Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Both Apple and Microsoft have delivered positive YTD gains of 17.2% and 11.9%, but NVIDIA has surged well ahead of them, highlighting the company’s strong position in the tech world.

The question on many investors' minds is whether it’s too late to buy NVIDIA stock or if there’s more room for growth.

Why NVIDIA Stock Could Continue to Rise

NVIDIA’s meteoric stock rise is driven by its dominance in the rapidly expanding field of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in generative AI. The anticipation that NVIDIA will benefit immensely from increasing investments in AI has fueled this upward momentum. As enterprises across industries look to modernize their workflows, demand for generative AI applications is projected to soar. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global generative AI market is expected to reach $967.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6% from 2024 to 2032.

This expected growth in AI will require significant computational power, something that NVIDIA’s high-performance chips are uniquely positioned to provide. The company’s graphic processing units (GPUs) are already a key component in AI models, and as businesses invest in AI, they will need to upgrade their network infrastructure. NVIDIA’s next-generation chips, known for their powerful computing capabilities, are likely to become the go-to choice for enterprises looking to adopt AI.

NVIDIA’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues are forecasted to reach $32.5 billion, a significant jump from the $18.12 billion reported in the same quarter last year. This rapid revenue growth underscores how crucial NVIDIA’s technology is to the future of AI, making it one of the most important players in the semiconductor industry.

NVIDIA’s influence isn’t limited to AI alone. The company’s GPUs are making waves in other sectors like automotive, healthcare and manufacturing, helping drive innovation in areas like autonomous vehicles and medical diagnostics. As demand for advanced computing solutions continues to grow, NVIDIA is poised to capitalize on these trends, ensuring sustained growth.

NVIDIA’s Financial Strength and Promising Outlook

NVIDIA’s financials have been impressive. In its second-quarter fiscal 2025 report, the company posted a staggering 122% year-over-year increase in revenues, coupled with a 152% rise in non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS). These robust financial results are a testament to NVIDIA’s ability to consistently deliver strong performance, even as it navigates a competitive market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings suggests continued growth, reflecting confidence in the company’s ability to sustain its leadership position in sectors like gaming, data centers, automotive and professional visualization.



Financial stability is another key strength of NVIDIA. As of July 28, 2024, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $34.8 billion, up from $31.44 billion in April 2024. This substantial cash reserve provides NVIDIA with a solid cushion to weather any potential market volatility while allowing it to invest in future growth opportunities.

Is NVIDIA Stock Overvalued?

Despite NVIDIA’s strong performance, some investors may be concerned about the stock’s valuation. Currently, NVIDIA trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.09. While this is higher than the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s forward P/E multiple of 26.74X, the premium is justified, given NVIDIA’s consistent financial outperformance and immense growth potential in emerging sectors like AI and autonomous vehicles.



Investors should also consider that NVIDIA is not just a chipmaker. It’s a leader in developing the infrastructure needed for AI applications, giving it a competitive edge that few can match. As AI continues to reshape industries, NVIDIA’s role in powering these innovations is likely to justify its higher valuation.

Conclusion: Buy NVIDIA Stock Now

NVIDIA stock may have surged approximately 136% this year, but its growth story is far from over. The company’s dominant position in the AI and semiconductor space, along with its impressive financial performance and expanding market reach, suggests that there is still significant room for future growth. For investors looking to capitalize on the AI revolution and NVIDIA’s strategic leadership, this stock remains a compelling buy.

NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. NVDA stock appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

