Nvidia Stock Is Way Cheaper Than You Think. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points Nvidia's profits will grow for years to come.

Factoring this growth into Nvidia's forward price-to-earnings multiple makes this stock look very cheap.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the hottest stocks on the market today. Over the past five years, Nvidia shares have soared in value by nearly 1,500%, including another 20% in the last 12 months.

Think the run is over? Think again. Nvidia stock remains far cheaper than most investors realize due to one critical factor.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Nvidia's profits will rise for decades to come

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is in full swing. But we're still in the early innings. In 2023, the United Nations estimated the global artificial intelligence market to be worth roughly $190 billion. By 2033, the organization believes the AI market's value will soar to nearly $5 trillion. That's a compound annual growth rate of more than 30%.

Thus far, Nvidia's growth rates have exceeded the AI market's growth rate. Last year, Nvidia's sales more than doubled. This year, analysts expect sales to jump again by more than 50%.

Why is Nvidia growing faster than the market overall? Because it rapidly gained market share due to its superior hardware and software offerings. Right now, Nvidia is estimated to have more than 90% of the AI GPU market. Its new Blackwell chips were at one time sold out for more than 12 months. Essentially every cloud computing infrastructure business on the planet is racing to buy more Nvidia products. Nvidia's CUDA developer platform, meanwhile, keeps customers locked in to its hardware and software ecosystem.

In summary, through early investment, Nvidia has the best AI GPUs on the market from a performance standpoint. Its software integration, meanwhile, ensures developers are locked in to their products for the long haul. All of this has allowed Nvidia to post an industry-leading gross margin -- more than double that of competitors like Intel. While competition will emerge, Nvidia has gained a critical capital and reputational advantage -- an advantage that should persist for years to come, allowing it to charge more for its products than the competition.

Patient NVDA investors will profit most

Trading at 27 times sales, Nvidia stock looks incredibly pricey for a $4 trillion business. On an earnings basis, shares trade at 53 times trailing earnings. Again, this looks expensive at first glance. But sales have a strong potential to grow by more than 30% per year for a decade or more. And given Nvidia's competitive advantages, profits should closely track this growth, even if margins do compress somewhat due to rising competition.

On a forward earnings basis -- that is, based on what analysts expect Nvidia to earn next year -- shares trade at just 38 times 2026 earnings. That's already a much more palatable valuation. Add another two years of 30% profit growth and shares suddenly trade at just 22 times 2028 earnings. And remember, Nvidia could continue to grow at this rate through 2033 and beyond.

So yes, Nvidia stock is expensive up front. But for long-term investors willing to spread that upfront premium over a long holding period, shares are surprisingly cheap. But only if you're willing to stay patient for years, or even decades at a time.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,432!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,854!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.