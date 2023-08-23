Nvidia Stock Soars as AI-Powered Earnings and Guidance Crush Estimates (Again!)

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 8.1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as of 5:36 p.m. ET following the graphics chip specialist's release of its report for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended July 30).

The stock's surge is attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings crushing Wall Street's consensus estimates and management's Q3 guidance for both the top and bottom lines also demolishing analysts' expectations.

Nvidia's key numbers

Metric Fiscal Q2 2023 Fiscal Q2 2024 Change Revenue $6.70 billion $13.51 billion 101% GAAP operating income $499 million $6.80 billion 1,263% GAAP net income $656 million $6.19 billion 843% Adjusted net income $1.29 billion $6.74 billion 422% GAAP earnings per share (EPS) $0.26 $2.48 854% Adjusted EPS $0.51 $2.70 429%

Investors should focus on the adjusted numbers, as they exclude one-time items.

Revenue was also up 88% from Q1, which is mighty sequential growth, especially for a company of Nvidia's size.

Wall Street was looking for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 on revenue of $11.22 billion, so Nvidia left both expectations in the dust.

Platform performance

Platform Fiscal Q2 2024 Revenue Change YOY Change QOQ Data center $10.32 billion 171% 141% Gaming $2.49 billion 22% 11% Professional visualization $379 million (24%) 28% Automotive $253 million 15% (15%) OEM and other $66 million (53%) (14%) Total $13.51 billion 101% 88%

As with last quarter, the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data-center platform's revenue set another quarterly record high. This platform accounted for 76% of the company's total quarterly revenue, so its results are driving overall results.

Within the data-center platform, compute and networking revenue surged 195% and 94%, respectively, from the year-ago period. In her CFO commentary, Colette Kress said that the platform's growth was

led by cloud service providers and large consumer internet companies. Strong demand for the NVIDIA HGX platform based on our Hopper and Ampere GPU [graphics processing unit] architectures was primarily driven by the development of large language models and generative AI.

Gaming-revenue growth was driven by sales of the company's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on its new Ada Lovelace architecture.

What the CEO had to say

Here's what co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang had to say in the earnings release:

A new computing era has begun. Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI. NVIDIA GPUs connected by our Mellanox networking and switch technologies and running our CUDA AI software stack make up the computing infrastructure of generative AI. During the quarter, major cloud service providers announced massive NVIDIA H100 AI infrastructures. Leading enterprise IT system and software providers announced partnerships to bring NVIDIA AI to every industry. The race is on to adopt generative AI.

Generative AI exploded onto the scene late last year with the release and surge in popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT. According to Nvidia's glossary of terms, "generative AI enables users to quickly generate new content based on a variety of inputs. Inputs and outputs to these models can include text, images, sounds, animation, 3D models, or other types of data."

Third-quarter guidance

For the fiscal third quarter, management expects revenue of $16.0 billion, which equates to growth of 170% year over year. It also guided (albeit indirectly by providing a bunch of inputs) for adjusted EPS of $3.32, or 472% growth.

Going into the report, Wall Street had been modeling for Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.39 on revenue of $12.61 billion, so the company's outlook crushed both estimates.

Another powerful quarter

I'll reiterate what I wrote after last quarter's earnings release:

Nvidia already had many long-term avenues for growth (such as cloud computing, non-generative AI, gaming, autonomous vehicles, and the metaverse) before generative AI arrived recently on the scene. Generative AI should significantly rev up Nvidia's long-term growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 21, 2023

Beth McKenna has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.