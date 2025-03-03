Nvidia Stock Plunged Again Monday. Is This a Great Chance to Buy?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were dropping again to start the trading week, down nearly 9% as of 3:15 p.m. ET Monday.

Nvidia, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) advanced chips and software architecture, released another strong quarterly report last week, but its stock has plunged more than 13% since then. And while its share price soared in 2024, it's now trading below its levels from six months ago.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Investors should understand what's driving the negative sentiment that contributed to Nvidia's post-earnings slump. Here's why now may be the chance to act for those who might have felt they'd missed out on owning Nvidia shares last year.

Fears of a slowdown may be overblown

Nvidia's recent drop stems from investors' fears that export controls may be coming for high-performing AI chips. Restrictions are already in place that limit Nvidia's most powerful chips from being exported to China. But the semiconductor sector is now being rattled by The Wall Street Journal's report this weekend that Nvidia's latest Blackwell chips are being offered in China through companies in other Asian countries. That has investors fearing other countries -- including Singapore, Vietnam, and others -- could be added to a sanction list for Nvidia's highest-powered chips.

But I think Nvidia stock's decline does look like a buying opportunity. First, Nvidia has long been battling fraud and transshipments by bad actors as it works to adhere to U.S. export rules.

Second, the company beat expectations for revenue growth once again in its recent fiscal fourth quarter. Revenue soared 114% for its full fiscal year. And the company predicts another record for revenue in the current quarter.

While revenue growth may slow this year, sales -- and earnings -- should continue to increase. And the stock is now valued at about 26 times the next 12 months' expected earnings. That's well below its three-year average of 35 times. That makes now a good time to buy this high-growth stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $765,576!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.