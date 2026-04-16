Nvidia Stock Just Did This For the First Time Ever. Investors Should Pay Attention

Key Points

Nvidia stock climbed for 11 consecutive trading sessions, something it has never done before.

The feat is so rare that it hasn't happened in Nvidia's 26-year history as a public company.

Investors don't have to look far to see why the stock is back near its all-time high.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

There's no denying the volatility of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in recent months. Case in point: After soaring 1,320% since early 2023, the stock began to lose altitude in late October. Uncertainty about the future adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and fears about rising competition took hold -- and fair-weather investors got nervous. During the ensuing five months, the stock crept steadily lower, in a downturn that saw the chipmaker shed roughly 20% of its value.

The tide of sentiment has turned, and Nvidia stock has done something that has never happened before in the company's storied history -- and it holds an important lesson for investors.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A record-setting run

Wednesday saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each close at new all-time highs. Nvidia climbed for its 11th successive trading day, making it the stock's longest streak of consecutive daily gains on record -- going back to the company's IPO on Jan. 22, 1999. It would be easy to gloss over this stretch, yet it's a feat so rare that Nvidia hasn't achieved it in more than a quarter-century.

Wednesday's move brings the stock price up more than 14% in roughly two weeks, and less than 4% from a new record high (as of this writing).

Yet it doesn't take much effort to identify the tailwinds that eventually drove the stock back up. Some market commentators suggest that investors have been looking for AI-related stocks with greater growth potential, but Nvidia's results stand out -- and speak for themselves.

During its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 26), Nvidia generated record revenue of $68 billion, up 73% year over year and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62, up 82%. Management is guiding for Q1 revenue of $78 billion, which would represent year-over-year growth accelerating to 77%.

There's more. At the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) last month, CEO Jensen Huang said Nvidia expected to sell "at least" $1 trillion worth of Blackwell and Vera Rubin AI chips between now and 2027. For context, the company generated $216 billion in revenue last year, so $1 trillion in revenue would imply significantly higher sales over the next two years.

Finally, there's Nvidia's valuation. The stock is currently selling for about 41 times earnings. While that might seem pricey, it's a far cry from the average multiple of 72 it's traded at over the past three years. If the stock merely returned to its three-year average, the price would climb 78% to about $353, or a market cap of $8.5 trillion.

The lesson here is that the stock price doesn't always reflect the fundamentals, so investors should be wary of selling a company based on stock price movements. From an investing standpoint, it would be hard to find a company that can match Nvidia's sales and profit growth.

That's why Nvidia stock remains an unqualified buy.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,219,180!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,017% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.