Nvidia Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic From the Trump Administration

Key Points

The Trump administration was considering a rule that would have required chipmakers to seek government permission before selling chips outside the U.S.

After an interagency review, the rule was pulled.

This could have been a costly hurdle for Nvidia and shows the potential perils of government regulations.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the leading provider of specialized chips that underpin artificial intelligence (AI). The company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as the name implies, were originally designed to accelerate graphics in video games. Now, these semiconductors provide the computational horsepower needed for the rigors of AI -- and demand is unrelenting.

Proposed regulations by the Trump administration could have brought the advancement of AI to a screeching halt. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed.

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If you'll permit me...

First, a little background is in order. A story broke earlier this month that the Trump administration was considering a rule requiring Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and other AI chipmakers to seek government permits before selling AI-capable chips to users outside the country, according to a report first published by Bloomberg. The proposed rule would require companies to submit requests to the U.S. Department of Commerce before exporting any semiconductors used for AI.

However, the draft regulation was subsequently pulled on the heels of an interagency review process, though details regarding the withdrawal were not provided. A Trump Administration official later said the proposed rule was only a draft and that any deliberations were preliminary.

A change in the regulations regarding international sales could have been a major stumbling block for Nvidia. In a regulatory filing, management noted that "International sales ... are a significant part of our business, which exposes us to risks that could harm our business." The company goes on to say that "Our inability to sell to a customer due to U.S. or other countries' trade restrictions ... would likely harm our financial condition and results of operations."

The stakes are high. Last year, Nvidia delivered revenue of $216 billion, an increase of 65% year over year, and the vast majority of that revenue was AI-related. While the company doesn't break out sales by country or geography, it's clear that any sales bottleneck or export restrictions would hurt the company's financial results.

It's worth noting that after a review by the Trump administration, it ultimately approved the sale of AI chips to China -- after imposing a 25% "fee" payable to the U.S. government -- only for Chinese regulators to ban them.

In the face of significant demand elsewhere, Nvidia halted production of chips intended for customers in China and pivoted to meet demand elsewhere.

History shows that regulations that stifle free trade could have serious implications for the company. That caveat aside, Nvidia's future looks bright.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.