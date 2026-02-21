Nvidia Stock Is Interesting, But Here's What I'd Buy Instead

Key Points

Nvidia is well positioned to continue to benefit from the AI infrastructure boom.

However, Broadcom has the potential to see even more explosive growth.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

With spending for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure through the roof this year and only expected to grow in the coming years, Nvidia remains well-positioned. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the main chips used to power AI workloads, and it has a more than 90% market share in the GPU space.

The company has carved out a nice moat, particularly with training large language models (LLMs), due to its CUDA software program. Nvidia seeded CUDA into universities and research labs that were doing early work on AI, which has led to a generation of developers being trained on its platform and virtually all foundational AI code being written on its software.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

As the AI data center buildout continues, this helps ensure that Nvidia will be a nice winner. However, it's not the stock I'd be buying to play this spending boom. Instead, I think Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is the better buy.

A networking and ASIC leader

With Broadcom, investors are getting exposure to two of the fastest-growing parts of AI infrastructure buildout: Networking and custom AI chips. Broadcom is a data center networking leader, where its Tomahawk Ethernet switches are the go-to option for large-scale data centers.

It also offers high-performance fiber optical interconnect solutions, digital signal processors (DSPs), and network interface cards (NICs), all of which help manage data flow and distribute AI workloads across servers. As AI chip clusters keep growing in size and complexity, networking becomes increasingly important. While not as large a market as the one for computing power, it should grow more quickly.

Broadcom's even bigger opportunity, meanwhile, is in custom chips. The company is a leader in ASIC (application-specific integrated circuits) technology, where it provides the building blocks to help customers turn their chip designs into custom chips that can be manufactured at scale. While AI ASICs lack the flexibility of GPUs, they tend to be very good at the tasks for which they've been developed. They're also more energy-efficient, which can help save on costs.

Broadcom helped Alphabet create its highly successful Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which should be a nice growth driver given the cloud computing leader's massive capex budget this year. Alphabet has also started letting customers use its TPUs through Google Cloud, opening up another opportunity. In fact, Anthropic has already placed a $21 billion TPU order through Broadcom to be delivered this year.

It's also leading to other companies working with Broadcom to develop their own custom chips. One of its biggest opportunities is with OpenAI, which has committed to deploying 10 gigawatts of custom chips. With each gigawatt of power equating to about $35 billion in chip costs (based on Nvidia GPU pricing), this is a huge opportunity.

With Broadcom generating slightly under $64 billion in total revenue last fiscal year, the company is set to see explosive growth in the coming years, making it a top AI infrastructure stock to own.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.