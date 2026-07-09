Nvidia Stock Has Only Gained 5% So Far in 2026. History Is Crystal Clear on Where the Stock Is Headed Next.

Key Points

Throughout 2026, growth investors have rotated out of big tech in search of new opportunities.

Nvidia stock has primarily traded sideways this year.

Nvidia's growth trajectory remains compelling, giving shares an attractive setup.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

So far this year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has exhibited an unusually muted performance. As of this writing (July 7), Nvidia stock has gained just 5% in 2026 -- a result that stands in sharp contrast to the parabolic surges that have defined the company's trajectory in recent years.

This pause is prompting investors to reassess both the near-term price action of a company that has spent the last few years at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and their longer-term expectations for it.

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What's wrong with Nvidia stock?

After reaching a series of all-time highs between 2023 and 2025, Nvidia stock has traded within a relatively narrow range in 2026.

That consolidation in Nvidia stock has coincided with a period of broader weakness across large-cap technology names, where frothy valuations have increasingly been met with questions about the pace of spending on generative AI infrastructure. As investors' capital rotates out of big tech, attention is shifting toward other semiconductor companies that are perceived to offer more immediate upside or to possess underappreciated exposure to AI supply chains.

Memory specialist Micron Technology, storage and flash-memory players such as Sandisk, and connectivity-focused names including Marvell Technology have all drawn incremental interest during this rotation. The net effect has been a redistribution of inflows, leaving Nvidia stock without the concentrated buying pressure seen in earlier phases of the AI supercycle.

Is Nvidia's business maturing?

Some may see Nvidia as a company transitioning from hypergrowth to a more measured, mature phase. This characterization, however, doesn't mesh with several concrete developments inside the business.

Revenues from Nvidia's data center segment -- the primary engine of the business -- set a record in the first quarter. Moreover, management guided for further revenue growth acceleration for the second quarter. This is particularly meaningful because the company's data center segment sales had previously shown signs of plateauing.

Management has also articulated roughly $1 trillion in revenue visibility for its Blackwell and Vera Rubin processors across 2026 and 2027, anchored by multiyear commitments from hyperscalers and large enterprise customers.

At the same time, the company is quietly pursuing a deliberate strategy of extending its reach across the full AI infrastructure stack. Strategic investments and partnerships involving Nokia in networking, Coherent and Lumentum in optical components, and Marvell in complementary silicon have positioned Nvidia to participate in every major layer of the AI value chain -- from training and inference chips to high-speed interconnects and power delivery.

Nvidia stock is set up for explosive gains

In the chart below, investors can see trends in Nvidia's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple over the past four years. Nvidia's current valuation profile illustrates a clear compression from elevated levels that accompanied the company's most rapid growth phases.

This suggests that premiums that once reflected investors' expectations of sustained revenue and earnings acceleration have normalized to levels more typical of a maturing business. In effect, the market appears to be pricing Nvidia as though its best growth opportunities are behind it.

This is not the first time such a rerating has occurred with Nvidia. In earlier instances when Nvidia's forward P/E contracted amid consolidation or shifting sentiment, subsequent evidence of accelerating revenue and profitability triggered multiple expansions. This pattern is consistent: Once operational results confirm that the company's AI-driven growth is continuing, investors eventually reengage, and the valuation rerates higher.

With Nvidia now showing renewed momentum in its data center business and laying the foundation for added gains across adjacent layers of the AI chip stack, I think that sequence is likely to repeat. Patient investors who recognize that Nvidia's recent price action reflects investor caution rather than a fundamental deterioration of its thesis can position themselves to benefit from meaningful share price appreciation as the chip giant continues to execute.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coherent, Lumentum, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.