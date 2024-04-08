Nvidia Stock Has 38% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have rocketed 76% year to date, but the demand for the company's data center chips could still support new highs, according to analysts at KeyBanc.

After digging into Nvidia's supply chain, the firm sees evidence of strong demand for Nvidia's GB200 super chip designed for artificial intelligence (AI). KeyBanc maintained an overweight (buy) rating on the shares but raised the price target from $1,100 to $1,200, representing an upside of nearly 38% over the next 12 months or so from the current share price of around $871.

Why buy Nvidia stock

After a year of 200%-plus revenue growth, Nvidia's data center business is now over three-quarters of the company's revenue. The company won't maintain that level of growth forever, but Wall Street expects revenue to remain robust over the next few years.

Nvidia has a strong pipeline of new technologies coming out to drive more demand for its industry-leading chips. KeyBanc's analysts believe demand for Nvidia's GB200 rack computing systems, which bring together the company's Grace CPUs and Blackwell GPUs, will be in high demand and could command average selling prices between $1.5 million to $2 million.

All up, Nvidia's GB200 could generate between $90 billion to $140 billion in annual revenue. This seems to line up with the consensus estimates that call for Nvidia's total revenue to reach $160 billion by calendar 2026.

Barring anything that could derail the broader recovery in the semiconductor industry, Nvidia stock should hold up and could very well hit the analyst's price target within the next year or so.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.