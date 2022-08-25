Nvidia Stock Falls 5% as Weak Gaming Outlook Torpedoes Guidance

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock dropped 4.6% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the graphics chip specialist's release of a second-quarter report for fiscal 2023 that disappointed investors.

Investors were already braced for an anemic report because earlier this month the giant tech company released preliminary Q2 results. In that report, management warned that revenue would be about $6.7 billion, or much lower than the guidance of $8.1 billion it had provided in May. It also indicated (albeit indirectly, by providing a bunch of inputs) that adjusted earnings per share would come in at about $0.51, or far short of its outlook of $1.27 issued in May.

Nvidia's key numbers

Metric Fiscal Q2 2023 Fiscal Q2 2022 Change Revenue $6.70 billion $6.51 billion 3% GAAP operating income $499 million $2.44 billion (80%) GAAP net income $656 million $2.37 billion (72%) Adjusted net income $1.29 billion $2.62 billion (51%) GAAP earnings per share (EPS) $0.26 $0.94 (72%) Adjusted EPS $0.51 $1.04 (51%)

Investors should focus on the adjusted numbers, as they exclude one-time items.

Platform performance

Platform Fiscal Q2 2023 Revenue Change (YOY) Change (QOQ) Data center $3.81 billion 61% 1% Gaming $2.04 billion (33%) (44%) Professional visualization $496 million (4%) (20%) Automotive $220 million 45% 59% OEM and Other $140 million (66%) (11%) Total $6.70 billion 3% (19%)

In her CFO commentary, Colette Kress said the gaming platform's revenue performance was hurt by "reduced channel partner sales due to macroeconomic headwinds" and lower product prices. The company reduced product prices because it expects challenging market conditions for gaming products to continue into the third quarter.

While the data center platform performed well, Kress noted that its revenue fell somewhat short of management's expectations because of supply chain disruptions.

She attributed the OEM and other category's year-over year revenue decline to lower sales of the company's cryptocurrency mining processor (CMP), and its sequential decline to lower notebook OEM sales. The results in this category have been volatile because of the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

Third-quarter guidance was lighter than expected

For the fiscal third quarter, management expects revenue of $5.9 billion, representing a decline of 17% year over year. It also guided (albeit indirectly, by providing a bunch of inputs) for adjusted EPS of $0.72, a drop of 38%.

Going into the report, Wall Street had been modeling for Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $6.95 billion, so the company's outlook fell short on both counts.

In the earnings release, the company said that its Q3 gaming and professional visualization revenue "are expected to decline sequentially, as OEMs and channel partners reduce inventory levels to align with current levels of demand and prepare for NVIDIA's new product generation." The good news is that it expects these declines to be partially offset by sequential growth in its data center and auto platforms.

Focus on the long term

In short, Nvidia's overall results for the second quarter were disappointing. But one quarter is just one quarter (and even one year is just one year). This is a company that has massive long-term growth potential, as it's a leader in many high-growth areas, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and autonomous vehicles. Moreover, its Omniverse platform gives it the potential to be a leader in the nascent metaverse, which could explode in size over time.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Beth McKenna has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.