Nvidia Stock Earnings Preview: 5 Big Factors

Over the past five years, Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock Nvidia ( NVDA ) has been one of the best performers, up a mindboggling 3,065%. The bullish NVDA stock performance is nothing new – since inception, shares have been up 321,400%, catapulting Nvidia to be one of the largest companies worldwide.



Wall Street sees Nvidia as the leading chipmaker. The e company’s success can be attributed to the explosion of investment in artificial intelligence (AI). OpenAI and Microsoft’s ( MSFT ) late 2022 launch of their wildly popular large language model (LLM) ChatGPT sparked a flurry of investment in the AI realm from big-cap tech companies like Meta Platforms ( META ), Alphabet ( GOOGL ), and Amazon ( AMZN ). Nvidia has achieved AI dominance due to its Graphic Processing Units (GPUs), which are best-in-breed in terms of AI and machine learning. The company’s chips can train large-scale AI models faster and more efficiently than its competitors, cementing its industry leadership position.

Nvidia Stock Earnings Preview

Nvidia is a bellwether because it is the fastest-growing company in the fastest-growing industry. Therefore, because of its robust fundamentals and sheer size, investors will be watching Nvidia’s August 28th earnings report closely.

Below, I will preview Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report with five must-see charts:

1. Is Nvidia Overvalued?

I have long warned investors against using traditional valuations on exceptional innovators like Nvidia. For example, if an investor uses the price/earnings (P/E) ratio, the denominator is unknown. In other words, NVDA is growing so fast that a traditional P/E offers little value. Instead, investors can use a 12-month P/E to Growth ratio (PEG). From a PEG standpoint, Nvidia is undervalued. Based on Nvidia’s forward 12-month PEG, the stock is trading at 1.13x, well below its ten-year median of 2.78x.



2. Nvidia Technical Analysis

History doesn’t always repeat, but it does tend to rhyme. From this point of view, NVDA’s current chart pattern looks eerily similar to March to May when the stock flashed an A-B-C corrective pattern. In each instance, the stock corrected in a zig-zag fashion and found support at an open price gap before ripping higher.



However, bears can point out that shares have reached the nosebleed 4.236% Fibonacci target drawn from the 2022 correction.



3. Nvidia EPS Surprise History

Nvidia has delivered positive earnings surprises in 17 of the past 20 quarters.



4. Next Generation Blackwell Chip Delayed

Investors will be listening closely to see if there is any update on the company’s highly-anticipated Blackwell chip. Earlier this month, Nvidia announced that the chip would be delayed due to a design flaw from one of its component makers, Taiwan Semiconductor ( TSM ). Blackwell is orders of magnitude more powerful than Nvidia’s last chip in terms of compute.



Nevertheless, bad news on the Blackwell front may take some air out of the stock.

5. Nvidia Earnings Estimates

The biggest question that will be answered in the earnings report is, “Can Nvidia’s scorching earnings growth continue?” Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest robust triple-digit growth for the current quarter and the full year 2025.



Bottom Line

Nvidia is the leader in the burgeoning AI revolution. Whether investors own the stock or not, they should monitor Nvidia’s earnings to get clues about the AI industry and the broader market.





