Nvidia Stock Down After Earnings -- Is NVDA Stock a Buy Now?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported strong earnings last night:

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.36 adjusted, versus $1.29 estimated

Revenue: $8.29 billion versus $8.11 billion estimated

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of May 25, 2022. The video was published on May 25, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

