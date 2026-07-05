Nvidia Stock Is Down 13% Over the Last Month. Here's Why That Could Be Good News.

Key Points

Nvidia's share price fell 12.6% in June.

The company has had 11 share price drops of 15% or more over the last five years.

These declines have always reversed themselves, often quite suddenly.

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It's never fun to see your investments lose money. And when a stock's price falls more than 10% in a month, it's normal to wonder if you should sell to lock in your gains before it falls any further.

That's something investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) need to seriously think about. Shares of the world's leading chipmaker dropped 12.6% between June 2 and July 2, and they're down 17% from May's all-time high of $235.74/share.

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But this latest drop might not be such a bad thing, actually. Here's why investors shouldn't panic and why Nvidia's pullback might actually be good news.

There have always been ebbs and flows with Nvidia stock

Obviously, a pullback in a company's stock price offers new investors the opportunity to buy the dip. That's not the kind of "good news" I'm talking about here, although it's true that now might be a good moment to open a new position in the chipmaker if you don't already own shares.

Instead, I'm talking about the natural ebbs and flows of Nvidia's stock price. The company's road to being the largest company in the world with a $4.7 trillion market cap hasn't been a smooth one. In just the last five years, the stock has seen dizzying plunges multiple times.

Between November 2021 and October 2022, Nvidia's share price plunged 66%. It recovered a bit, only to drop by more than 20% again in December 2022. The company went on to experience nine drops of 15% or more between July 2023 and March 2026, about three per year.

But over the last five years, the stock has risen by more than 851%. And if you had sold during any one of those previous 15% dips, you would have missed out on lots of gains.

The biggest of those gains came suddenly and after a prolonged downturn. For example, between October 2025 and March 2026, Nvidia's stock lost 20% of its value over five months. Then, without warning, shares surged 42.7% between March 30 and May 14, hitting all-time highs.

A roller-coaster ride

When a stock rockets upward and never experiences temporary pullbacks like Nvidia's has over the last five years, it can make new investors reluctant to buy shares out of concern that the stock is too expensive. And as the world's largest company by market cap, Nvidia already faces skepticism about its valuation.

It can also set the company up to experience a major share price drop if it reports anything less than stellar earnings. Nvidia doesn't seem to have that problem. In fact, it almost faces the opposite issue: Over the past two years, Nvidia's earnings reports have been stellar, with massive growth in revenue and net income. Yet after five of its last eight earnings reports, the stock has seen an immediate and significant share price decline.

If recent history is any guide, Nvidia's recent share price drop is likely to reverse itself unexpectedly, and the stock should soar to new heights. Smart investors know better than to panic sell this longtime winner that's still at the top of its game.

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John Bromels has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.