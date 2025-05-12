Nvidia Stock Continued to Rally Today. Why It's Not Too Late to Buy.

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped again today to start this week's trading. The stock rose more than 5% before easing back Monday morning. That move kept the positive momentum going for the artificial intelligence (AI) leader. Shares were up 4.8% as of 12:09 p.m. ET.

Shares have soared about 20% in just the past two weeks as they rebounded from a tariff-induced sell-off. The geopolitical picture remains somewhat cloudy, but Nvidia bulls are starting to see a clearer business picture beyond the uncertainty.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Is Nvidia's China concern becoming a tailwind?

The stock had been declining earlier this year as the global trade picture became more murky. The company has already taken a quantifiable financial hit from export restrictions on its H20 specialty semiconductor chip. That chip was designed for sale in China, and new regulations forced the company to record a $5.5 billion charge for that inventory last month.

Sales to China were more than $17 billion last year, representing about 13% of total revenue. So word of a productive meeting over the weekend between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterparts in Geneva has painted a more-bullish picture.

The stock is close to reaching the $3 trillion market cap threshold today as a result. That makes sense since signs of more cooperation between the U.S. and China should be a net benefit for Nvidia's business.

That business is thriving elsewhere, too. A boost to sales in China will only add to Nvidia's already growing profits. Investors should remember, however, that this weekend's news of a thawing trade war isn't yet a reality. A 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs from both the U.S. and China is a good first step, though.

In fact, it might just be the start of the next bull run for the shares. There could be more volatility ahead, but Nvidia looks to be a fine long-term holding as AI hardware and software permeates many business sectors in the coming months and years.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $302,503 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $37,640 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $614,911!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.