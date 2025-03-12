Nvidia Stock Is Bouncing Back Today. Is This the Time to Buy?

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) GTC 2025 conference is less than a week away, and investors are anticipating a catalyst for its struggling stock could be coming. That optimism helped shares jump as much as 7.4% today.

Even so, Nvidia shares have lost more than 15% so far this year, and are nearly 24% off an early January high. However, a new analyst message today has helped investors feel more comfortable buying back in. As of 11:33 a.m. ET, the stock was holding on to a 5.4% gain.

Mixed bag of news

Ongoing tariff news updates, along with national security restrictions on semiconductor exports to Chinese customers, have had investors selling Nvidia stock. That sell-off took a pause today, though, on two new bits of news.

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik released a new research note shared by Barron's today. Malik noted that the environment surrounding tariffs and export restrictions remains uncertain. But the analyst still considers the stock a buy with a $163 price target. That would represent a gain of 43% even after today's stock jump.

Another piece of news might also have investors more interested in Nvidia today. A Reuters report released this morning suggested Nvidia might be among a group of semiconductor companies looking at creating a joint venture to operate Intel's U.S. factories. Any increase in domestic manufacturing capacity could help offset tariff and export rule uncertainty.

A good value with plenty of growth

Regardless of the near-term unpredictability, Nvidia's business looks to have a long runway ahead. Along with its high-flying data center segment, Nvidia will be highlighting its other product offerings at its upcoming GTC conference.

CEO Jensen Huang will present the keynote address on March 18 as sessions are held discussing artificial intelligence (AI) use cases including robotics and autonomous vehicles. Several sessions are slated to involve humanoid robot development, autonomous vehicle safety, and AI's role in electric vehicles (EVs).

Some investors aren't waiting for that event to buy Nvidia stock. It's now trading at a very reasonable forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 25. That's a good value for a company with plenty of potential growth.

