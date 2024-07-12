Nvidia Stock Analysis: The Real Secret to NVDA’s Success

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Being the premier AI chipmaker is only part of the reason Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is so successful. And it might not even be the biggest part.

Certainly, its chips are far more powerful than anything Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have produced so far. With each new iteration, Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) build on and significantly advance the capabilities of the previous generation.

It has powered Nvidia’s stock to new heights. Shares have tripled over the past year, grown nearly sixfold over the last three years and NVDA stock stands more than 3,200% above where it was five years ago. Yet compute power can’t fully explain the chipmaker’s dominance.

The High Cost of Technological Superiority

Nvidia’s newest Grace Blackwell Superchips are pricey. While the entry level GB100 version will cost an estimated $35,000 to $40,000 each, the premium GB200 model will go for as much as $70,000 each.

To put that in perspective, a Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) rack-scale AI server will come with a whopping 72 Blackwell superchips embedded in them. That means a single server could have as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia chips inside. According to Institutional Real Estate, the average full-scale data center has around 100,000 servers running.

It is clear Nvidia’s technology will be cost prohibitive for all but the biggest hyperscalers, which is why there is room for the lower-priced offerings for AMD and Intel. Yet many will consider paying the price because of the real secret behind Nvidia’s offerings: its CUDA software platform.

The Secret Sauce to Nvidia’s Dominance

CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) is a programming language that allows developers to write applications for GPUs. Because of its seamless integration with Nvidia’s chips, it allowed engineers and scientists to program its GPUs “to solve mathematically-intensive problems that were previously cost prohibitive.”

Today, CUDA runs on all of Nvidia’s GPUs and has evolved into hundreds of software libraries, software development kits (SDK) and application programming interfaces (API). The software stack makes it easy to handle the intensive workloads demanded by AI, large language model training and inference, data analytics and scientific computing.

There is no comparable offering by any other chipmaker, though Advanced Micro Devices comes closest with its ROCm platform. In fact, AMD realizes that if it wants to truly compete against Nvidia and gain a significant share of the chip market, it will need to further advance its software stack to make it as seamless as CUDA.

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

It is why Nvidia is the dominant player in the space. Its chips are without question technological marvels but without CUDA backing them, low-cost players like AMD and Intel would be able to easily strip share away.

Each new chip advances their capabilities. The A100 was originally the workhorse of rendering sophisticated 3D graphics in games and even was used for mining Bitcoin (BTC-USD) because it was so powerful. It quickly became apparent those qualities also made it perfect for processing the complex algorithms artificial intelligence demanded.

As AI exploded, the A100 was soon followed by the H100 chip, which was packed with 80 billion transistors. Nvidia described the H100 as delivering “up to 9x faster AI training and up to 30x faster AI inference speedups on large language models” than its predecessor.

The H200 was an incremental improvement on the H100 but offered twice the memory capacity and doubled its inference performance. It also accelerated data transfer rates and reduced bottlenecks in complex computations.

Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell Superchips go even further. They allow organizations to build and run real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models at up to 25 times lower cost and energy consumption. And where the H100 had 80 billion transistors, the Blackwell architecture crams in 208 billion transistors.

The Superchip will support double the compute and model sizes and its next generation NVLink offers high-speed communication between as many as 576 GPUs.

Long Live the King

There is simply no reason for Nvidia to lose its market dominance in AI. The real factor that will determine just how far Nvidia and Nvidia stock can go will be whether the market can afford these technological advances.

As I said, there is room for competitors to move in and AMD has the best shot at doing so. But it will need to confront head on Nvidia’s secret weapon. That may be harder than making more advanced AI chips.

