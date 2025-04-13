Nvidia Stock: 3 Experts Argue Pros and Cons of ‘Buying the Dip’ Amid Trump Tariff Drama

The stock market has been volatile since President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs. Many equities plunged upon the news but recently have recovered a bit amid Trump’s decision to pause tariffs on every country except China for 90 days.

Nvidia (NVDA) is one of those stocks. The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker has produced generational returns over the past five years but is down for the year. Experts revealed the pros and cons to consider before buying Nvidia stock.

Nvidia Is Losing Pricing Power

While tariffs are a looming concern, Stephen Callahan, a trading behavior analyst at Firstrade Securities, warned that Nvidia is losing pricing power, which can limit further gains.

“Most sell-side analysts are bullish on Nvidia and say if you have a time horizon of longer than 12 months, you should buy shares. However, besides the tariffs, one con to buying Nvidia right now is that it’s losing its strong pricing power,” he said. “It hasn’t been able to increase average selling prices. If pricing power declines going forward, that would put a ceiling on earnings upside momentum. Over the past three quarters, Nvidia’s quarterly earnings have beat analysts’ expectations by smaller amounts.”

A Healthy Correction for Long-Term Buyers

David Capablanca, a short selling and trading expert who hosts “The Friendly Bear” podcast, said he keeps Nvidia’s long-term gains in mind when describing the recent price movement.

“2024 was a monster year for the stock — it went from around $50 to $150 — so it’s natural to see a pullback, especially with the added pressure from tariffs. In many ways, the tariffs are helping to correct the stock to more reasonable levels,” he said. “If you’re already a long-term holder, it may be tougher to manage through the volatility. But for new investors or those with cash on the sidelines, this pullback could present an opportunity to start building a position.”

He also cautioned about timing the market and attempting to find the bottom, even if Nvidia stock continues to decline in the short term.

“Nvidia has come down to around $100 and could go as low as $75. But trying to time the bottom is a dangerous game — the key is averaging [into the stock] over time if you believe in the company long term,” Capablanca said.

AI Spending Is Still Growing

Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group, said he believes Nvidia can withstand tariffs better than most companies due to the strong demand for AI and Nvidia’s position in the industry. He outlined why investors may want to be optimistic about the company.

“We don’t expect capex for data centers to be meaningfully harmed in the near term. Large customers with high operating leverage will accelerate AI build out and Nvidia is estimated to create $100 billion in cash flow in FY 2025. AI is deflationary. Nvidia is the fastest time to market for the world’s largest companies to stand up AI offerings for consumption,” he said.

Nvidia is the clear winner in a booming industry. Many companies will likely continue to plow money into AI to gain market share in their respective industries, and Nvidia stands to benefit.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

