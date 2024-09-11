Nvidia Soared Today Thanks to AI News -- Is It Time to Buy the Stock?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock posted big gains in Wednesday's trading. The artificial intelligence (AI) leader's share price closed out the daily session up 8%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Nvidia stock gained ground in conjunction with a report from Semafor that the U.S. was considering lifting restrictions on the sale of advanced semiconductors to Saudi Arabia. If so, it would open up a new market for the AI company.

Nvidia's valuation also got a significant boost thanks to comments made in a presentation by CEO Jensen Huang. Speaking at the Communacopia and Technology Conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, Huang stated that his company was continuing to see incredible levels of demand.

He also issued encouraging guidance for Blackwell, the company's next-generation processors. Huang said that Blackwell's manufacturing has already ramped up, the chips are set to begin shipping to customers in significant numbers in Q4, and demand among customers is very high.

The Nvidia CEO also said that his company was approaching its designs with fabrication versatility in mind. The company currently relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to manufacture its chip designs, but it says it's taking steps to ensure it can move to other fabs if necessary.

Is Nvidia stock a buy right now?

On the heels of some recent volatility for the stock, Jensen Huang gave Nvidia investors a lot of reassuring news today. The report about Nvidia's chips potentially being greenlit for sale in Saudi Arabia also highlights untapped growth opportunities among government customers.

Nvidia has been serving up stellar sales and earnings growth that has powered incredible share price gains, but that's also raised questions among investors about how long the momentum can be sustained. Today's favorable news developments helped allay concerns and power big gains for the stock, and I think Nvidia still offers attractive upside at current prices.

The company continues to have a clear lead in the advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) space, and the long-term demand outlook for its GPUs and emerging technology and service offerings remains very favorable. Recent volatility for the stock highlights that expectations are very high, but the company looks poised to deliver another big leap forward in processing with its Blackwell chips -- and it could be laying the foundations for long-term dominance in the AI space.

