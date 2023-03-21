Nvidia shows off work with AT&T, quantum computing firms at AI conference

By Stephen Nellis

March 21 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday said it is working with AT&T Inc T.N to make dispatching trucks more efficient and with quantum computing researchers to speed software development.

Huang made the remarks at GTC, the company's annual conference for software developers. Analysts are watching for the Santa Clara, California-based company to give more details about how it plans to widen accessibility to processing power like that used to develop fast-rising technologies such as the chatbot ChatGPT.

Last month, Huang told investors it would launch its own cloud computing service to offer more readily available access to large systems built with its chips.

At Tuesday's conference, he will discuss "what's coming next" in AI, the company said on its website.

Nvidia has come to dominate the field for selling chips used to developing generative AI technologies, which can answer questions with human-like text or generate fresh images based on a text prompt.

Those new technologies rely on the use of thousands of Nvidia chips at once to train the AI systems on huge troves of data. Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, for example, built a system with more than 10,000 Nvidia chips for startup company OpenAI to use in developing the technologies that underpin its wildly popular ChatGPT.

While Nvidia faces competition in the AI chip market from Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O and several startup companies, the company has more than 80% of the market for chips used in training AI systems.

The boom in AI has helped drive Nvidia shares up 77% this year, compared with a rise of 11.5% in the Nasdaq Composite Index. With a market capitalization of $640 billion, Nvidia has grown to become about five times more valuable than longtime rival Intel Corp INTC.O.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.