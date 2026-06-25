Nvidia Should Be on Your Buy List if You Are This Type of Investor

Key Points

Nvidia offers rapid growth at a comparably low valuation.

The company now holds more than $80 billion in liquidity, which speaks to the stability of its balance sheet.

It just raised its dividend by 2,400%, though its yield remains below the S&P 500 average.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) finds itself in an enviable but challenging position. Due to its $4.9 trillion market cap, growth investors seeking gains of tenfold or more are now more likely to seek smaller companies that could increase by such multiples without reaching record sizes.

Fortunately, that high market cap, along with Nvidia's growth and valuation, could attract a new group of investors who want growth without sacrificing safety. This arguably means that a certain type of person should buy this semiconductor stock at current levels.

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The right person for Nvidia stock

Thanks to a variety of factors, younger, risk-averse investors should consider Nvidia. Many of these potential buyers see that Nvidia grew revenue by 85% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (ended April 26) and assume that the stock is better suited for growth investors.

However, a look at other metrics tells a different story. Thanks in part to its huge size (and some of the hesitation surrounding that), the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is 32, modest considering its growth. Moreover, its forward P/E of 23 indicates the financials are on track to continue improving, making the stock more attractive.

And investors who worry about Nvidia's stability should look no further than its $80 billion in liquidity. That alone gives it one of the safest balance sheets among public companies and should ease worries about the company if it faces unexpected challenges.

Furthermore, while those factors bolster the bull case for investors, one might wonder why they should be younger? Someone can profit from Nvidia stock at nearly any age.

The answer comes down to investment priorities, as older shareholders often depend on dividend income from stocks. At a dividend yield of just under 0.5%, Nvidia is well below the S&P 500 average of 1.1%. That is less of a concern for younger persons trying to build retirement nest eggs.

Still, more investors should watch Nvidia's dividend. It recently increased its annual payout from $0.04 per share to $1 per share, a 2,400% increase. That heightened focus on the payout may eventually make it more attractive to income investors over time.

Moving forward with Nvidia stock

Now that the law of large numbers could slow Nvidia's growth, the stock's evolving nature has made it ideal for younger investors trying to minimize risk.

Its current rate of revenue increases makes it look like a riskier growth stock. However, characteristics like a falling P/E ratio and a huge liquidity position remain attractive to more conservative investors. Moreover, the lower-than-average dividend yield is less of a deterrent for younger traders who are less likely to need income from that source.

Ultimately, by buying Nvidia stock, conservative investors can benefit from rapid growth without taking on the risks that usually accompany such stocks.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.