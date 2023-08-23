Nvidia Shares Jump 9% after Posting Stellar Q2 Earnings, Signaling Bullish Q3

FXEmpire.com -

Nvidia, the prominent chipmaker, has delivered results that surpassed market estimates, sparking a notable 9% surge in its shares in extended trading on Wednesday.

Performance Breakdown

Earnings: Nvidia reported an adjusted earnings of $2.70 per share, beating the Refinitiv’s expectation of $2.09.

Nvidia reported an adjusted earnings of $2.70 per share, beating the Refinitiv’s expectation of $2.09. Revenue: The company’s revenue stood at a staggering $13.51 billion, outdoing the Refinitiv’s forecast of $11.22 billion.

Data Center Dominance

Central to Nvidia’s stellar performance is its data center segment, particularly fueled by the demand for AI chips like A100 and H100 – vital for AI applications including ChatGPT. This segment alone garnered a revenue of $10.32 billion, marking an impressive annual growth of 171%.

Gaming Growth

On the other hand, Nvidia’s gaming business, though now relatively smaller, witnessed a commendable rise of 22% on an annual basis, resulting in a revenue of $2.49 billion. When set against expectations, the numbers are intriguing:

Gaming revenue: $2.49 billion against the anticipated $2.38 billion.

Datacenter revenue: $10.32 billion, surpassing the projected $8.03 billion.

Outlook and Buyback Announcement

Nvidia is not just optimistic about the present; its future projections are bullish too. The firm expects a Q3 revenue of approximately $16 billion, a figure considerably higher than Refinitiv’s forecast of $12.61 billion. This implies a monumental annual sales growth of 170%. Additionally, Nvidia’s board has greenlit a massive $25 billion in share buybacks, indicating strong confidence in the company’s stock value.

