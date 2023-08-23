News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

Nvidia Shares Jump 9% after Posting Stellar Q2 Earnings, Signaling Bullish Q3

August 23, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by James Hyerczyk for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

  • Nvidia Posts Stellar Q2 Earnings and Signals Bullish Q3
  • Data Center and Gaming Propel Nvidia’s Remarkable Earnings
  • Nvidia’s Impressive Earnings Surge; $25B Share Buyback Announced
Daily NVIDIA Corp

Nvidia Shines with Promising Q2 Results and Q3 Forecast

Nvidia, the prominent chipmaker, has delivered results that surpassed market estimates, sparking a notable 9% surge in its shares in extended trading on Wednesday.

Performance Breakdown

  • Earnings: Nvidia reported an adjusted earnings of $2.70 per share, beating the Refinitiv’s expectation of $2.09.
  • Revenue: The company’s revenue stood at a staggering $13.51 billion, outdoing the Refinitiv’s forecast of $11.22 billion.

Data Center Dominance

Central to Nvidia’s stellar performance is its data center segment, particularly fueled by the demand for AI chips like A100 and H100 – vital for AI applications including ChatGPT. This segment alone garnered a revenue of $10.32 billion, marking an impressive annual growth of 171%.

Gaming Growth

On the other hand, Nvidia’s gaming business, though now relatively smaller, witnessed a commendable rise of 22% on an annual basis, resulting in a revenue of $2.49 billion. When set against expectations, the numbers are intriguing:

  • Gaming revenue: $2.49 billion against the anticipated $2.38 billion.
  • Datacenter revenue: $10.32 billion, surpassing the projected $8.03 billion.

Outlook and Buyback Announcement

Nvidia is not just optimistic about the present; its future projections are bullish too. The firm expects a Q3 revenue of approximately $16 billion, a figure considerably higher than Refinitiv’s forecast of $12.61 billion. This implies a monumental annual sales growth of 170%. Additionally, Nvidia’s board has greenlit a massive $25 billion in share buybacks, indicating strong confidence in the company’s stock value.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.