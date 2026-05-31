Nvidia Shares Dropped After Stellar Earnings. Is This a Sign of What's Coming for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks?

Key Points

Nvidia's revenue growth is accelerating as hyperscalers continue to scale up their data center infrastructure.

The company is set to ship its new, more powerful Vera Rubin processors.

Some anticipated growth has already been priced into AI stocks.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been one of the best investments of all time. It's unlikely that anyone who bought it when it went public back in 1999 at $12 per share recognized what the chipmaker would become, but investors who were impressed with the company at nearly any point in its existence and took a long-term approach to it have been well rewarded.

But is the stock's extended run-up largely over? Though the company delivered another outstanding earnings report on May 20, the stock has lost ground since then. Nvidia truly outperformed across metrics, and management provided a confidence-boosting outlook. Let's consider what's going on and whether or not it spells trouble for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry more broadly.

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Nvidia is still the key to AI

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), originally developed for the gaming industry, turned out to be the perfect processors to handle the workloads generated by AI development. Since 2022, when ChatGPT took the world by storm, Nvidia has experienced massive revenue growth, which was reflected in its incredible stock gains. Its top line has increased by more than 800%, while the stock has gained about 1,000%.

Not only has that continued recently, but growth has also been accelerating. In its fiscal 2027 first quarter (which ended April 26), revenue increased 85% year over year, and the gross margin improved to 75%.

The company doesn't expect this to end anytime soon. Despite facing serious new competition from AI chips developed by established companies like Broadcom and Alphabet, its hardware remains the gold standard for AI development, and it continues to roll out more powerful chips for its hyperscaler and data center clients. Its new Vera Rubin line of processors is shipping in the next few months, and CEO Jensen Huang is confident that "every single frontier model company will jump on Vera Rubin from the get-go."

It's also developing vertically integrated products that further embed its systems into client platforms and make it indispensable. Its new architecture, for example, features the Vera CPU, built for agentic AI and integrated with Nvidia products, opening it up to a completely new $200 billion market. These advancements will help the company maintain and broaden its competitive moat.

Huang explained that the data center segment is "very fragmented, requires a really well-integrated platform solution and a very large go-to-market, and that segment, all of the inference, 100% of that, the vast majority of that is Nvidia."

The future of AI

Despite the excellent fiscal Q1 results, Nvidia stock remains down by more than 3% since the report came out. My take on it is that the market has already baked such high expectations into the stock that even phenomenal earnings can't quite raise its price. And the same goes for many of today's other top AI stocks.

These companies need to continually raise the bar to impress the market, and in the short term at least, that situation could result in some price compression.

The AI sector may continue to thrive, but the stocks in it have become so popular that a large amount of anticipated future earnings growth is already priced into them. If you want to invest in the leading companies in AI, be prepared to hold onto their shares through periods of volatility. And if you own some of the riskier ones in the space, you might want to reconsider some of those positions.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.