Nvidia sets eye on $1 trillion market value

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

May 30, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Medha Singh for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O was on track on Tuesday to breach $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time, making it the first U.S. chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club.

The company's shares were last up 3.9% at $404.56 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

