US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia sets 4-for-1 stock split, shares rise

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Adds details from the release, shares

May 21 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O on Friday announced a four-for-one stock split as it looks to make its stock less expensive for investors, sending the chipmaker's shares up 3%.

The company's stock, which was last up at over $600 in premarket trading, has gained nearly 12% this year after its value more than doubled in 2020.

Stock splits can potentially attract retail investors who make small trades. However, as brokerages increasingly allow customers to buy parts of shares, the benefit of share splits appears to have diluted over time.

Apple AAPL.O split its stock 4-for-1, while electric carmaker Tesla TSLA.O split its stock 5-for-1 last year, with both companies saying they aimed to make their shares more affordable to individual investors.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia said stock holders of record on July 21 would receive dividend of three additional shares after the close of trading on July 19, with the stock trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning July 20.

The announced split will require stockholder approval at the company's annual meeting in June.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Vinay Dwivedi)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA AAPL TSLA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular