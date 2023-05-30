News & Insights

Nvidia set to become first US chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion

May 30, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Medha Singh and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O was on track on Tuesday to breach $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time, making it the first U.S. chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club.

The company's shares were last up 3.8% at $404.17 in premarket trading.

Meta, valued at about $670 billion as of last close, clinched the trillion-dollar market capitalization milestone in 2021, while Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O are the other U.S. companies that are part of the club.

AI took center stage after Nvidia stunned investors with a revenue forecast that surpassed analysts' expectations by more than 50%.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX closed at its highest in over a year last week after Nvidia's stellar results powered other chipmakers higher.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

