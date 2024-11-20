Nvidia sees Q4 gaming revenue down sequentially due to supply constraints

Says another record was achieved in data center. Says racing to scale Blackwell supply to the incredible demand customers are placing. Says expects market in China to remain very competitive. Says Q4 gaming revenue to decline sequentially due to supply constraints. Says will ship more Blackwells next quarter than this quarter. Says there are no companies that are not going to do machine learning. Says many AI services are running 24/7. Says could potentially reach mid 70s gross margin in the back half of next year. Says has seen substantial growth for H200. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.