Nvidia says flaw in Blackwell AI chips fixed with TSMC’s help, Reuters reports

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang says a flaw in Blackwell AI chips that impacted production has been fixed with TSMC’s (TSM) help and the issue was “100% Nvidia’s fault,” Reuters’ Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Supantha Mukherjee report. “In order to make a Blackwell computer work, seven different types of chips were designed from scratch and had to be ramped into production at the same time,” he said. “What TSMC did, was to help us recover from that yield difficulty and resume the manufacturing of Blackwell at an incredible pace.” Huang was in Denmark on Wednesday to launch a new supercomputer named Gefion, which boasts 1,528 GPUs and was built in partnership with Novo Nordisk Foundation, Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund and Nvidia.

