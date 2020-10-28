Nvidia says attracted by Arm's network of customers

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The CEO of Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, which is set to buy chip designer Arm, said on Thursday that Arm's network of customers was the most attractive part of the company.

CEO Jensen Huang was speaking remotely at SoftBank World, SoftBank's annual event for customers and suppliers that has been retooled as it focuses on investing.

SoftBank announced in September it will sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia for $40 billion as it builds a cash pile through asset disposals.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.