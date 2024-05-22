Nvidia Sales Surge 262%, Signals AI Boom, Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split

Nvidia Reports Stellar Q1 Earnings, Driven by Robust AI Demand

FXEmpire.com -

Nvidia released its first fiscal-quarter earnings on Wednesday, significantly surpassing market expectations and showcasing the company’s robust position in the booming AI sector. The strong results highlighted continued high demand for Nvidia’s AI chips, leading to a notable rise in stock value during extended trading hours.

Key Financial Metrics

Daily Nvidia Corp

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Nvidia reported an adjusted EPS of $6.12, exceeding the LSEG consensus estimate of $5.59.

Revenue: The company generated $26.04 billion in revenue, surpassing the expected $24.65 billion.

Net Income: Nvidia’s net income soared to $14.88 billion, or $5.98 per share, a dramatic increase from $2.04 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Future Projections

For the current quarter, Nvidia forecasts sales of $28 billion, outpacing Wall Street’s expectations of $26.61 billion in revenue and an EPS of $5.95. This optimistic outlook suggests sustained momentum in the AI market.

Business Segments Performance

Data Center: Nvidia’s data center segment, encompassing AI chips and related components, saw a remarkable 427% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $22.6 billion. This surge was primarily driven by the success of its “Hopper” graphics processors, including the H100 GPU.

Networking: Revenue from networking products, particularly Infiniband, tripled compared to last year, totaling $3.2 billion. This growth reflects the rising importance of interconnected chip clusters in AI server infrastructure.

Gaming: Although traditionally known for gaming hardware, Nvidia’s gaming segment also performed well, with revenue up 18% to $2.64 billion.

Professional Visualization and Automotive: These smaller segments also contributed to the overall performance, with professional visualization sales at $427 million and automotive sales at $329 million.

Market Response and Strategic Moves

Following the earnings release, Nvidia’s stock climbed 2% in after-hours trading. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, aimed at making its shares more accessible to a broader range of investors.

Analysis and Forecast

Nvidia’s earnings reflect the burgeoning demand for AI technology and the company’s pivotal role in this sector. The impressive performance of its data center and networking divisions underscores Nvidia’s strategic focus on high-growth areas. The strong forecast for the upcoming quarter further cements Nvidia’s bullish outlook, driven by continuous investments from major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and OpenAI in AI infrastructure.

Given the substantial growth in its core segments and optimistic future projections, Nvidia is positioned for continued success. The market is expected to remain bullish on Nvidia, as the AI boom shows no signs of slowing down and the company’s innovative products continue to meet the high demand in this rapidly expanding industry.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.