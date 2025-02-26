News & Insights

NVDA

NVIDIA Reports Record Q4 Revenue of $39.3 Billion, Full-Year Revenue of $130.5 Billion for Fiscal 2025

February 26, 2025

NVIDIA reports record Q4 revenue of $39.3 billion, up 78% year-over-year, driven by strong data center and AI demand.

NVIDIA reported a record revenue of $39.3 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, representing a 12% increase from the previous quarter and a remarkable 78% increase year-over-year. Data Center revenue also hit a record $35.6 billion, rising 16% from the prior quarter and 93% year-over-year. For the full fiscal year, revenue reached $130.5 billion, marking a 114% increase compared to the previous year. Earnings per diluted share for Q4 stood at $0.89, reflecting an 82% year-over-year rise. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted strong demand for NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI supercomputers, indicating the rapid advances in AI technology. The company anticipates first quarter revenue for fiscal 2026 to be around $43 billion and will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on April 2, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Record quarterly revenue of $39.3 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and up 78% from a year ago.
  • Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $35.6 billion, up 16% from Q3 and up 93% from a year ago.
  • Record full-year revenue of $130.5 billion, up 114% from a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share increased to $0.89, up 14% from the previous quarter and up 82% from a year ago.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross margins for both GAAP and non-GAAP decreased compared to the previous quarter and year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.
  • Operating expenses have significantly increased in both GAAP and non-GAAP measures, suggesting rising costs that could impact future financial performance.
  • Gaming revenue has declined 22% from the previous quarter and 11% year-over-year, highlighting a potential weakness in a critical segment of the business.

FAQ

What was NVIDIA's quarterly revenue for Q4 FY25?

NVIDIA reported a quarterly revenue of $39.3 billion for Q4 FY25, up 12% from the prior quarter.

How much did Data Center revenue increase in Q4 FY25?

Data Center revenue reached $35.6 billion, up 16% from the previous quarter and a staggering 93% year-over-year.

What are the earnings per share for NVIDIA in Q4 FY25?

GAAP earnings per diluted share for Q4 FY25 were $0.89, which is an increase of 14% from Q3 FY25.

What is NVIDIA's expected revenue for Q1 FY26?

NVIDIA expects revenue for Q1 FY26 to be around $43.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.

When will NVIDIA's next cash dividend be paid?

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on April 2, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $367,004,958.
  • JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $133,229,568.
  • MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 485,100 shares for an estimated $60,690,313.
  • COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,340 shares for an estimated $16,800,169.
  • AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783.
  • DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,068.
  • JOHN DABIRI sold 716 shares for an estimated $101,672

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,278 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 70,205,641 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,427,915,529
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 68,912,058 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,254,200,268
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 38,038,054 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,108,130,271
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 36,266,817 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,870,270,854
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 35,623,825 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,783,923,459
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 34,441,082 shares (+14641.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,625,092,901
  • NORGES BANK added 32,313,926 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,339,437,122

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

