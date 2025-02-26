NVIDIA Reports Record Q4 Revenue of $39.3 Billion, Full-Year Revenue of $130.5 Billion for Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA reports record Q4 revenue of $39.3 billion, up 78% year-over-year, driven by strong data center and AI demand.

NVIDIA reported a record revenue of $39.3 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, representing a 12% increase from the previous quarter and a remarkable 78% increase year-over-year. Data Center revenue also hit a record $35.6 billion, rising 16% from the prior quarter and 93% year-over-year. For the full fiscal year, revenue reached $130.5 billion, marking a 114% increase compared to the previous year. Earnings per diluted share for Q4 stood at $0.89, reflecting an 82% year-over-year rise. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted strong demand for NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI supercomputers, indicating the rapid advances in AI technology. The company anticipates first quarter revenue for fiscal 2026 to be around $43 billion and will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on April 2, 2025.

Record quarterly revenue of $39.3 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and up 78% from a year ago.

Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $35.6 billion, up 16% from Q3 and up 93% from a year ago.

Record full-year revenue of $130.5 billion, up 114% from a year ago.

GAAP earnings per diluted share increased to $0.89, up 14% from the previous quarter and up 82% from a year ago.

Gross margins for both GAAP and non-GAAP decreased compared to the previous quarter and year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

Operating expenses have significantly increased in both GAAP and non-GAAP measures, suggesting rising costs that could impact future financial performance.

Gaming revenue has declined 22% from the previous quarter and 11% year-over-year, highlighting a potential weakness in a critical segment of the business.

What was NVIDIA's quarterly revenue for Q4 FY25?

NVIDIA reported a quarterly revenue of $39.3 billion for Q4 FY25, up 12% from the prior quarter.

How much did Data Center revenue increase in Q4 FY25?

Data Center revenue reached $35.6 billion, up 16% from the previous quarter and a staggering 93% year-over-year.

What are the earnings per share for NVIDIA in Q4 FY25?

GAAP earnings per diluted share for Q4 FY25 were $0.89, which is an increase of 14% from Q3 FY25.

What is NVIDIA's expected revenue for Q1 FY26?

NVIDIA expects revenue for Q1 FY26 to be around $43.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.

When will NVIDIA's next cash dividend be paid?

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on April 2, 2025.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 26, 2025, of $39.3 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and up 78% from a year ago.





For the quarter, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.89, up 14% from the previous quarter and up 82% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.89, up 10% from the previous quarter and up 71% from a year ago.





For fiscal 2025, revenue was $130.5 billion, up 114% from a year ago. GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.94, up 147% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.99, up 130% from a year ago.





“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.





“We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries.”





NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on April 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record on March 12, 2025.







Q4 Fiscal 2025 Summary













GAAP













($ in millions, except earnings









per share)









Q4 FY25









Q3 FY25









Q4 FY24









Q/Q









Y/Y











Revenue





$39,331





$35,082





$22,103





Up 12%





Up 78%









Gross margin





73.0%





74.6%





76.0%





Down 1.6 pts





Down 3.0 pts









Operating expenses





$4,689





$4,287





$3,176





Up 9%





Up 48%









Operating income





$24,034





$21,869





$13,615





Up 10%





Up 77%









Net income





$22,091





$19,309





$12,285





Up 14%





Up 80%









Diluted earnings per share*





$0.89





$0.78





$0.49





Up 14%





Up 82%























Non-GAAP













($ in millions, except earnings









per share)









Q4 FY25









Q3 FY25









Q4 FY24









Q/Q









Y/Y











Revenue





$39,331





$35,082





$22,103





Up 12%





Up 78%









Gross margin





73.5%





75.0%





76.7%





Down 1.5 pts





Down 3.2 pts









Operating expenses





$3,378





$3,046





$2,210





Up 11%





Up 53%









Operating income





$25,516





$23,276





$14,749





Up 10%





Up 73%









Net income





$22,066





$20,010





$12,839





Up 10%





Up 72%









Diluted earnings per share*





$0.89





$0.81





$0.52





Up 10%





Up 71%

















Fiscal 2025 Summary















GAAP













($ in millions, except earnings









per share)









FY25









FY24









Y/Y











Revenue





$130,497





$60,922





Up 114%









Gross margin





75.0%





72.7%





Up 2.3 pts









Operating expenses





$16,405





$11,329





Up 45%









Operating income





$81,453





$32,972





Up 147%









Net income





$72,880





$29,760





Up 145%









Diluted earnings per share*





$2.94





$1.19





Up 147%























Non-GAAP













($ in millions, except earnings









per share)









FY25









FY24









Y/Y











Revenue





$130,497





$60,922





Up 114%









Gross margin





75.5%





73.8%





Up 1.7 pts









Operating expenses





$11,716





$7,825





Up 50%









Operating income





$86,789





$37,134





Up 134%









Net income





$74,265





$32,312





Up 130%









Diluted earnings per share*





$2.99





$1.30





Up 130%











*All per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split, which was effective June 7, 2024.









Revenue is expected to be $43.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.



Revenue is expected to be $43.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.



GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 70.6% and 71.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.



GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 70.6% and 71.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.



GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $5.2 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively.



GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $5.2 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively.



GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $400 million, excluding gains and losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities.



GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $400 million, excluding gains and losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities.



GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 17.0%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.













Gaming and AI PC









Fourth-quarter Gaming revenue was $2.5 billion, down 22% from the previous quarter and down 11% from a year ago. Full-year revenue rose 9% to $11.4 billion.



Fourth-quarter Gaming revenue was $2.5 billion, down 22% from the previous quarter and down 11% from a year ago. Full-year revenue rose 9% to $11.4 billion.



Announced new



GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards and laptops



powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, delivering breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering to gamers, creators and developers.



Announced new GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards and laptops powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, delivering breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering to gamers, creators and developers.



Launched GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 graphics cards, delivering up to a 2x performance improvement over the prior generation.



Launched GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 graphics cards, delivering up to a 2x performance improvement over the prior generation.



Introduced



NVIDIA DLSS 4



with Multi Frame Generation and image quality enhancements, with 75 games and apps supporting it at launch, and unveiled



NVIDIA Reflex 2



technology, which can reduce PC latency by up to 75%.



Introduced NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and image quality enhancements, with 75 games and apps supporting it at launch, and unveiled NVIDIA Reflex 2 technology, which can reduce PC latency by up to 75%.



Unveiled NVIDIA NIM microservices,



AI Blueprints



and the



Llama Nemotron



family of open models for RTX AI PCs to help developers and enthusiasts build AI agents and creative workflows.













Professional Visualization









Fourth-quarter revenue was $511 million, up 5% from the previous quarter and up 10% from a year ago. Full-year revenue rose 21% to $1.9 billion.



Fourth-quarter revenue was $511 million, up 5% from the previous quarter and up 10% from a year ago. Full-year revenue rose 21% to $1.9 billion.



Unveiled



NVIDIA Project DIGITS



, a personal AI supercomputer that provides AI researchers, data scientists and students worldwide with access to the power of the NVIDIA Grace™ Blackwell platform.



Unveiled NVIDIA Project DIGITS , a personal AI supercomputer that provides AI researchers, data scientists and students worldwide with access to the power of the NVIDIA Grace™ Blackwell platform.



Announced generative AI models and blueprints that expand



NVIDIA Omniverse™



integration further into physical AI applications, including robotics, autonomous vehicles and vision AI.



Announced generative AI models and blueprints that expand NVIDIA Omniverse™ integration further into physical AI applications, including robotics, autonomous vehicles and vision AI.



Introduced



NVIDIA Media2



, an AI-powered initiative transforming content creation, streaming and live media experiences, built on NIM and AI Blueprints.









Automotive and Robotics









Fourth-quarter Automotive revenue was $570 million, up 27% from the previous quarter and up 103% from a year ago. Full-year revenue rose 55% to $1.7 billion.



Fourth-quarter Automotive revenue was $570 million, up 27% from the previous quarter and up 103% from a year ago. Full-year revenue rose 55% to $1.7 billion.



Announced that Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, will build its next-generation vehicles on



NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™



running the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system.



Announced that Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, will build its next-generation vehicles on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ running the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system.



Partnered with Hyundai Motor Group to create safer, smarter vehicles, supercharge manufacturing and deploy cutting-edge robotics with NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA Omniverse.



NVIDIA Omniverse



.



Partnered with Hyundai Motor Group to create safer, smarter vehicles, supercharge manufacturing and deploy cutting-edge robotics with NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA Omniverse .



Announced that the



NVIDIA DriveOS



safe autonomous driving operating system received ASIL-D functional safety certification and launched the



NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Systems Inspection Lab



.



Announced that the NVIDIA DriveOS safe autonomous driving operating system received ASIL-D functional safety certification and launched the NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Systems Inspection Lab .



Launched



NVIDIA Cosmos™



, a platform comprising state-of-the-art generative world foundation models, to accelerate physical AI development, with adoption by leading robotics and automotive companies 1X, Agile Robots, Waabi, Uber and others.



Launched NVIDIA Cosmos™ , a platform comprising state-of-the-art generative world foundation models, to accelerate physical AI development, with adoption by leading robotics and automotive companies 1X, Agile Robots, Waabi, Uber and others.



Unveiled the



NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano™ Super



, which delivers up to a 1.7x gain in generative AI performance.









To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, other, gains from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities, net, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.



















NVIDIA CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(In millions, except per share data)









(Unaudited)











































































Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

























January 26,













January 28,













January 26,













January 28,





























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



























































Revenue





$





39,331













$





22,103













$





130,497













$





60,922













Cost of revenue









10,608

















5,312

















32,639

















16,621















Gross profit













28,723





















16,791





















97,858





















44,301







































































Operating expenses









































Research and development









3,714

















2,465

















12,914

















8,675

















Sales, general and administrative









975

















711

















3,491

















2,654























Total operating expenses













4,689





















3,176





















16,405





















11,329































































Operating income









24,034

















13,615

















81,453

















32,972

















Interest income









511

















294

















1,786

















866

















Interest expense









(61





)













(63





)













(247





)













(257





)













Other, net









733

















260

















1,034

















237























Other income (expense), net













1,183





















491





















2,573





















846































































Income before income tax









25,217

















14,106

















84,026

















33,818













Income tax expense









3,126

















1,821

















11,146

















4,058















Net income









$









22,091

















$









12,285

















$









72,880

















$









29,760



























































Net income per share:









































Basic





$





0.90













$





0.51













$





2.97













$





1.21

















Diluted





$





0.89













$





0.49













$





2.94













$





1.19

























































Weighted average shares used in per share computation:









































Basic









24,489

















24,660

















24,555

















24,690

















Diluted









24,706

















24,900

















24,804

















24,940



























NVIDIA CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(In millions)









(Unaudited)



























































January 26,













January 28,





























2025













2024













ASSETS



































































Current assets:





























Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities









$





43,210









$





25,984













Accounts receivable, net













23,065













9,999













Inventories













10,080













5,282













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













3,771













3,080



















Total current assets





















80,126

















44,345











































Property and equipment, net













6,283













3,914









Operating lease assets













1,793













1,346









Goodwill













5,188













4,430









Intangible assets, net













807













1,112









Deferred income tax assets













10,979













6,081









Other assets













6,425













4,500



















Total assets

















$









111,601













$









65,728













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable









$





6,310









$





2,699













Accrued and other current liabilities













11,737













6,682













Short-term debt













-













1,250























Total current liabilities





















18,047

















10,631











































Long-term debt













8,463













8,459









Long-term operating lease liabilities













1,519













1,119









Other long-term liabilities













4,245













2,541























Total liabilities





















32,274

















22,750











































Shareholders’ equity













79,327













42,978



















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

















$









111,601













$









65,728

























NVIDIA CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(In millions)









(Unaudited)



























































Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended





















January 26,

















January 28,













January 26,

















January 28,

























2025

























2024





















2025

























2024







































































Cash flows from operating activities:





































Net income





$





22,091













$





12,285













$





72,880













$





29,760













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





































provided by operating activities:









































Stock-based compensation expense









1,321

















993

















4,737

















3,549

















Depreciation and amortization









543

















387

















1,864

















1,508

















Deferred income taxes









(598





)













(78





)













(4,477





)













(2,489





)













Gains on non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net









(727





)













(260





)













(1,030





)













(238





)













Other









(138





)













(109





)













(502





)













(278





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









































Accounts receivable









(5,370





)













(1,690





)













(13,063





)













(6,172





)













Inventories









(2,424





)













(503





)













(4,781





)













(98





)













Prepaid expenses and other assets









331

















(1,184





)













(395





)













(1,522





)













Accounts payable









867

















281

















3,357

















1,531

















Accrued and other current liabilities









360

















1,072

















4,278

















2,025

















Other long-term liabilities









372

















305

















1,221

















514















Net cash provided by operating activities













16,628





















11,499





















64,089





















28,090































































































Cash flows from investing activities:









































Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities









1,710

















1,731

















11,195

















9,732

















Proceeds from sales of marketable securities









177

















50

















495

















50

















Proceeds from sales of non-marketable equity securities









-

















-

















171

















1

















Purchases of marketable securities









(7,010





)













(7,524





)













(26,575





)













(18,211





)













Purchase related to property and equipment and intangible assets









(1,077





)













(253





)













(3,236





)













(1,069





)













Purchases of non-marketable equity securities









(478





)













(113





)













(1,486





)













(862





)













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(542





)













-

















(1,007





)













(83





)













Other









22

















-

















22

















(124





)











Net cash used in investing activities













(7,198









)

















(6,109









)

















(20,421









)

















(10,566









)



























































































Cash flows from financing activities:









































Proceeds related to employee stock plans









-

















-

















490

















403

















Payments related to repurchases of common stock









(7,810





)













(2,660





)













(33,706





)













(9,533





)













Payments related to tax on restricted stock units









(1,861





)













(841





)













(6,930





)













(2,783





)













Repayment of debt









-

















-

















(1,250





)













(1,250





)













Dividends paid









(245





)













(99





)













(834





)













(395





)













Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets









(32





)













(29





)













(129





)













(74





)













Other









-

















-

















-

















(1





)











Net cash used in financing activities













(9,948









)

















(3,629









)

















(42,359









)

















(13,633









)



























































































Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









(518





)













1,761

















1,309

















3,891













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period









9,107

















5,519

















7,280

















3,389















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period









$









8,589

















$









7,280

















$









8,589

















$









7,280

























































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







































Cash paid for income taxes, net





$





4,129













$





1,874













$





15,118













$





6,549













Cash paid for interest





$





22













$





26













$





246













$





252































NVIDIA CORPORATION

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES















(In millions, except per share data)













(Unaudited)



















































































Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





























January 26,

















October 27,

















January 28,

















January 26,













January 28,

































2025

























2024

























2024

























2025





















2024











































































GAAP cost of revenue





$





10,608













$





8,926













$





5,312













$





32,639













$





16,621

















GAAP gross profit





$





28,723













$





26,156













$





16,791













$





97,858













$





44,301























GAAP gross margin













73.0









%

















74.6









%

















76.0









%

















75.0









%

















72.7









%



















Acquisition-related and other costs (A)









118

















116

















119

















472

















477





















Stock-based compensation expense (B)









53

















50

















45

















178

















141





















Other (C)













-

















-

















4

















(3





)













40



















Non-GAAP cost of revenue









$









10,437

















$









8,759

















$









5,144

















$









31,992

















$









15,963





















Non-GAAP gross profit









$









28,894

















$









26,322

















$









16,959

















$









98,505

















$









44,959



























Non-GAAP gross margin

















73.5













%





















75.0













%





















76.7













%





















75.5













%





















73.8













%









































































































GAAP operating expenses





$





4,689













$





4,287













$





3,176













$





16,405













$





11,329





















Stock-based compensation expense (B)













(1,268





)













(1,202





)













(948





)













(4,559





)













(3,408





)

















Acquisition-related and other costs (A)









(43





)













(39





)













(18





)













(130





)













(106





)

















Other (C)













-

















-

















-

















-

















10



















Non-GAAP operating expenses









$









3,378

















$









3,046

















$









2,210

















$









11,716

















$









7,825











































































GAAP operating income





$





24,034













$





21,869













$





13,615













$





81,453













$





32,972





















Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to operating income









1,482

















1,407

















1,134

















5,336

















4,162



















Non-GAAP operating income









$









25,516

















$









23,276

















$









14,749

















$









86,789

















$









37,134











































































GAAP other income (expense), net





$





1,183













$





447













$





491













$





2,573













$





846





















Gains from non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net









(727





)













(37





)













(260





)













(1,030





)













(238





)

















Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount









1

















1

















1

















4

















4



















Non-GAAP other income (expense), net









$









457

















$









411

















$









232

















$









1,547

















$









612











































































GAAP net income





$





22,091













$





19,309













$





12,285













$





72,880













$





29,760





















Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments









756

















1,371

















875

















4,310

















3,928





















Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (D)









(781





)













(670





)













(321





)













(2,925





)













(1,376





)















Non-GAAP net income









$









22,066

















$









20,010

















$









12,839

















$









74,265

















$









32,312











































































Diluted net income per share (E)





















































GAAP









$





0.89













$





0.78













$





0.49













$





2.94













$





1.19





















Non-GAAP









$





0.89













$





0.81













$





0.52













$





2.99













$





1.30









































































Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation (E)









24,706

















24,774

















24,900

















24,804

















24,936









































































GAAP net cash provided by operating activities





$





16,628













$





17,629













$





11,499













$





64,089













$





28,090





















Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets









(1,077





)













(813





)













(253





)













(3,236





)













(1,069





)

















Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets









(32





)













(29





)













(29





)













(129





)













(74





)















Free cash flow

















$









15,519

















$









16,787

















$









11,217

















$









60,724

















$









26,947



















































































































































Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





























January 26,

















October 27,

















January 28,

















January 26,













January 28,

































2025

























2024

























2024

























2025





















2024























Cost of revenue









$





118













$





116













$





119













$





472













$





477





















Research and development









$





27













$





23













$





12













$





79













$





49





















Sales, general and administrative









$





16













$





16













$





6













$





51













$





57









































































Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





























January 26,

















October 27,

















January 28,

















January 26,













January 28,

































2025

























2024

























2024

























2025





















2024























Cost of revenue









$





53













$





50













$





45













$





178













$





141





















Research and development









$





955













$





910













$





706













$





3,423













$





2,532





















Sales, general and administrative









$





313













$





292













$





242













$





1,136













$





876









































































NVIDIA CORPORATION













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

















































Q1 FY2026 Outlook



















($ in millions)





























GAAP gross margin









70.6





%













Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs









0.4





%











Non-GAAP gross margin













71.0









%































GAAP operating expenses





$





5,150

















Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs









(1,550





)











Non-GAAP operating expenses









$









3,600





































NVIDIA



Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: AI advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries; expectations with respect to growth, performance and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, including Blackwell, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to supply and demand for NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, including Blackwell, and related matters including inventory, production and distribution; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments and related trends and drivers; future NVIDIA cash dividends or other returns to stockholders; NVIDIA's financial and business outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and beyond; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce RTX, NVIDIA Cosmos, NVIDIA Spectrum-X, NVIDIA DGX, NVIDIA DRIVE, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, NVIDIA Grace, NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Omniverse are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.





