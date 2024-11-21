Nvidia reports Q3 beat, Starbucks explores China partnerships: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

William Blair downgraded Ulta (ULTA) on optimistic estimates into 2025

(ULTA) on optimistic estimates into 2025 Raymond James upgraded On Holding ( ONON) to Strong Buy on strong momentum

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) upgraded to Buy at Rosenblatt after "strong" Q1 performance

PANW) upgraded to Buy at Rosenblatt after “strong” Q1 performance Goldman Sachs downgraded XPeng ( XPEV) to Neutral

XPEV) to Neutral Adient ( ADNT) downgraded to Neutral at BofA ahead of “flat to down” FY25

Alibaba (BABA) will merge its domestic and international ecommerce operations into a single ecommerce unit amid steep competition at home and abroad, Nikkei Asia reports

BABA) will merge its domestic and international ecommerce operations into a single ecommerce unit amid steep competition at home and abroad, Nikkei Asia reports General Mills ( GIS) is planning to engage federal officials over potential restrictions on food dyes that it uses in some of its cereals, Bloomberg reports

Boeing (BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg delivered a message to employees warning the company faces significant cultural challenges and cannot afford further missteps, WSJ says

BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg delivered a message to employees warning the company faces significant cultural challenges and cannot afford further missteps, WSJ says Nu Holdings ( NU) is considering plans to shift its legal base to the U.K., Bloomberg reports

McDonald's (MCD) is working on a new 'McValue" approach to 2025 that involves keeping a $5 value menu offer on the menu for the first half of the year, CNBC says

Near midday, the Dow was up 0.78%, or 340.05, to 43,748.52, the Nasdaq was down 0.32%, or 60.32, to 18,905.83, and the S&P 500 was up 0.28%, or 16.78, to 5,933.89.

