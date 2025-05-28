NVIDIA Reports Q1 Fiscal 2026 Revenue of $44.1 Billion, Marking 12% Quarter-over-Quarter and 69% Year-over-Year Growth, Despite H20 Export License Challenges

NVIDIA reports Q1 revenue of $44.1 billion, impacted by export licensing on H20 products, with strong AI infrastructure demand.
NVIDIA reported a strong first quarter for fiscal 2026, achieving revenue of $44.1 billion, reflecting a 12% increase from the prior quarter and a 69% rise year-over-year. The Data Center segment generated $39.1 billion in revenue, up 10% sequentially and 73% annually. However, the company faced a $4.5 billion charge linked to excess inventory and purchase obligations due to new U.S. export licensing requirements for its H20 products, which impacted an additional $2.5 billion in potential revenue. As a result, GAAP earnings per diluted share were reported at $0.76. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the robust demand for NVIDIA's AI infrastructure and the introduction of the Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer, emphasizing AI's critical role in global infrastructure. Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $45 billion, while continuing to address challenges related to H20 product sales.
- Revenue reached $44.1 billion, marking a 12% increase from the previous quarter and a 69% increase year-over-year, indicating strong growth momentum.
- Data Center revenue was $39.1 billion, up 10% from the prior quarter and 73% from the same period last year, showcasing significant expansion in a key segment.
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share would have been $0.96 if not for the $4.5 billion charge related to H20 products, suggesting robust underlying profitability.
- NVIDIA's Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer is now in full-scale production, reflecting its leadership position in AI infrastructure amidst growing global demand.
- NVIDIA incurred a significant $4.5 billion charge due to H20 excess inventory and purchase obligations, impacting their financial statements adversely.
- The inability to ship an additional $2.5 billion worth of H20 products due to new U.S. export licensing requirements suggests a disruptive regulatory environment that could hinder future revenue streams.
- The forecast indicates a loss of approximately $8.0 billion in H20 revenue for the second quarter due to these export restrictions, presenting a bleak outlook for that segment of their business.
$NVDA Insider Trading Activity
$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $131,263,863.
- COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310.
- ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404
- AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783.
- AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377.
- DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360.
- JOHN DABIRI sold 2,663 shares for an estimated $292,930
$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,728 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 46,627,472 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,053,485,415
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 36,523,224 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,958,387,017
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 36,342,523 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,938,802,642
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 34,926,619 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,785,346,967
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 34,415,454 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,729,946,904
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 32,380,763 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,509,427,093
- NORGES BANK added 32,313,926 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,339,437,122
$NVDA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025
$NVDA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $150.0 on 05/27/2025
- Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 03/19/2025
- John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025
- Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $185.0 on 01/13/2025
Revenue of $44.1 billion, up 12% from Q4 and up 69% from a year ago
Data Center revenue of $39.1 billion, up 10% from Q4 and up 73% from a year ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the first quarter ended April 27, 2025, of $44.1 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and up 69% from a year ago.
On April 9, 2025, NVIDIA was informed by the U.S. government that a license is required for exports of its H20 products into the China market. As a result of these new requirements, NVIDIA incurred a $4.5 billion charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 associated with H20 excess inventory and purchase obligations as the demand for H20 diminished. Sales of H20 products were $4.6 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 prior to the new export licensing requirements. NVIDIA was unable to ship an additional $2.5 billion of H20 revenue in the first quarter.
For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were 60.5% and 61.0%, respectively. Excluding the $4.5 billion charge, first quarter non-GAAP gross margin would have been 71.3%.
For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.76 and $0.81, respectively. Excluding the $4.5 billion charge and related tax impact, first quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have been $0.96.
“Our breakthrough Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer — a ‘thinking machine’ designed for reasoning— is now in full-scale production across system makers and cloud service providers,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Global demand for NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure is incredibly strong. AI inference token generation has surged tenfold in just one year, and as AI agents become mainstream, the demand for AI computing will accelerate. Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure — just like electricity and the internet — and NVIDIA stands at the center of this profound transformation.”
NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on July 3, 2025, to all shareholders of record on June 11, 2025.
Q1 Fiscal 2026 Summary
GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings
per share)
Q1 FY26
Q4 FY25
Q1 FY25
Q/Q
Y/Y
Revenue
$44,062
$39,331
$26,044
12%
69%
Gross margin
60.5%
73.0%
78.4%
(12.5) pts
(17.9) pts
Operating expenses
$5,030
$4,689
$3,497
7%
44%
Operating income
$21,638
$24,034
$16,909
(10)%
28%
Net income
$18,775
$22,091
$14,881
(15)%
26%
Diluted earnings per share*
$0.76
$0.89
$0.60
(15)%
27%
Non-GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings
per share)
Q1 FY26
Q4 FY25
Q1 FY25
Q/Q
Y/Y
Revenue
$44,062
$39,331
$26,044
12%
69%
Gross margin
61.0%
73.5%
78.9%
(12.5) pts
(17.9) pts
Gross margin excluding H20 charge
71.3
%
Operating expenses
$3,583
$3,378
$2,501
6%
43%
Operating income
$23,275
$25,516
$18,059
(9)%
29%
Net income
$19,894
$22,066
$15,238
(10)%
31%
Diluted earnings per share*
$0.81
$0.89
$0.61
(9)%
33%
Diluted earnings per share excluding H20 charge and related tax impact
$
0.96
*All per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect NVIDIA’s ten-for-one stock split, which was effective June 7, 2024.
Outlook
NVIDIA’s outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 is as follows:
Revenue is expected to be $45.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. This outlook reflects a loss in H20 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion due to the recent export control limitations.
GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 71.8% and 72.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points. The company is continuing to work toward achieving gross margins in the mid-70% range late this year.
GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $5.7 billion and $4.0 billion, respectively. Full year fiscal 2026 operating expense growth is expected to be in the mid-30% range.
GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $450 million, excluding gains and losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities.
GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 16.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.
Highlights
NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:
Data Center
First-quarter revenue was $39.1 billion, up 10% from the previous quarter and up 73% from a year ago.
Announced that NVIDIA is building
factories in the U.S.
and working with its partners to produce NVIDIA AI supercomputers in the U.S.
Introduced
NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra
and
NVIDIA Dynamo
for accelerating and scaling AI reasoning models.
Announced partnership with HUMAIN to build AI factories in the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
to drive the next wave of artificial intelligence development.
Unveiled
Stargate UAE
, a next-generation AI infrastructure cluster in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, alongside strategic partners G42, OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank Group and Cisco.
Revealed plans to work with
Foxconn and the Taiwan government
to build an AI factory supercomputer.
Announced NVIDIA is speeding the IT infrastructure transition to enterprise AI factories with
NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Servers
.
Unveiled
NVLink Fusion™
for industry to build semi-custom AI infrastructure with NVIDIA’s partner ecosystem.
Announced
NVIDIA Spectrum-X™
and NVIDIA Quantum-X silicon photonics networking switches to scale AI factories to millions of GPUs.
Introduced the
NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™
built with NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs to provide AI factory supercomputing for agentic AI reasoning.
Announced
joint initiatives
with Alphabet and Google to advance agentic AI solutions, robotics and drug discovery.
Announced
integration
between NVIDIA accelerated computing and inference software with Oracle’s AI infrastructure.
Revealed that NVIDIA Blackwell cloud instances are now available on AWS,
Google Cloud
,
Microsoft Azure
and
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
.
Announced that the
NVIDIA Blackwell
platform set records in the latest MLPerf inference results, delivering up to 30x higher throughput.
Announced
NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton™
to connect developers to NVIDIA’s global compute ecosystem.
Launched the open
Llama Nemotron
family of models with reasoning capabilities, providing a foundation for creating advanced AI agents.
Introduced the
NVIDIA AI Data Platform
, a customizable reference design for AI inference workloads.
Announced the opening of a research center in Japan that hosts the world’s largest
quantum research supercomputer
.
Gaming and AI PC
First-quarter Gaming revenue was a record $3.8 billion, up 48% from the previous quarter and up 42% from a year ago.
Announced the
NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 and RTX 5060
, bringing Blackwell graphics to gamers at prices starting from $299 for desktops and $1,099 for laptops.
Unveiled
NVIDIA DLSS 4
is now available in over 125 games, including
Black Myth Wukong
,
DOOM: The Dark Ages
,
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
,
Marvel Rivals
and
Star Wars Outlaws
.
Announced the Nintendo Switch 2 is powered by an NVIDIA processor and
AI-powered DLSS
, delivering up to 4K gaming.
Launched the
NVIDIA RTX Remix
modding platform, attracting over 2 million gamers, alongside the release of the
Half-Life 2
RTX demo.
Professional Visualization
First-quarter revenue was $509 million, flat with the previous quarter and up 19% from a year ago.
Announced the
NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Blackwell
series for workstations and servers.
Unveiled
NVIDIA DGX Spark
and DGX Station™ personal AI supercomputers powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platform.
Announced that leading industrial software and service providers Accenture, Ansys, Databricks, SAP, Schneider Electric with ETAP, and Siemens are integrating the
NVIDIA Omniverse™
platform into their solutions to accelerate industrial digitalization with physical AI.
Automotive and Robotics
First-quarter Automotive revenue was $567 million, down 1% from the previous quarter and up 72% from a year ago.
Announced a
collaboration
with General Motors on next-generation vehicles, factories and robots using NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Cosmos™ and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™.
Launched
NVIDIA Halos
, a unified safety system combining NVIDIA’s automotive hardware, software and advanced AV safety AI research.
Announced
NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T N1
, the world’s first open humanoid robot foundation model, followed by
NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T N1.5
; NVIDIA Isaac GR00T-Dreams, a blueprint for generating synthetic motion data; and NVIDIA Blackwell systems to accelerate humanoid robot development.
Released new
NVIDIA Cosmos™
world foundation models and physical AI data tools.
CFO Commentary
Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at
https://investor.nvidia.com
.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website,
https://investor.nvidia.com
. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026.
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, other, gains/losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities, net, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges, and the associated tax impact of these items where applicable. The inclusion of H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges in the reconciliations to adjust the related GAAP financial measures was a result of the U.S. government informing NVIDIA on April 9, 2025 that it requires a license for export to China of H20 products. H20 products were designed primarily for the China market. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 27,
April 28,
2025
2024
Revenue
$
44,062
$
26,044
Cost of revenue
17,394
5,638
Gross profit
26,668
20,406
Operating expenses
Research and development
3,989
2,720
Sales, general and administrative
1,041
777
Total operating expenses
5,030
3,497
Operating income
21,638
16,909
Interest income
515
359
Interest expense
(63
)
(64
)
Other income (expense), net
(180
)
75
Total other income (expense), net
272
370
Income before income tax
21,910
17,279
Income tax expense
3,135
2,398
Net income
$
18,775
$
14,881
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.77
$
0.60
Diluted
$
0.76
$
0.60
Weighted average shares used in per share computation:
Basic
24,441
24,620
Diluted
24,611
24,890
NVIDIA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
April 27,
January 26,
2025
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
53,691
$
43,210
Accounts receivable, net
22,132
23,065
Inventories
11,333
10,080
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,779
3,771
Total current assets
89,935
80,126
Property and equipment, net
7,136
6,283
Operating lease assets
1,810
1,793
Goodwill
5,498
5,188
Intangible assets, net
769
807
Deferred income tax assets
13,318
10,979
Other assets
6,788
6,425
Total assets
$
125,254
$
111,601
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
7,331
$
6,310
Accrued and other current liabilities
19,211
11,737
Total current liabilities
26,542
18,047
Long-term debt
8,464
8,463
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,521
1,519
Other long-term liabilities
4,884
4,245
Total liabilities
41,411
32,274
Shareholders' equity
83,843
79,327
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
125,254
$
111,601
NVIDIA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 27,
April 28,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
18,775
$
14,881
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
1,474
1,011
Depreciation and amortization
611
410
(Gains) losses on non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net
175
(69
)
Deferred income taxes
(2,177
)
(1,577
)
Other
(98
)
(145
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
933
(2,366
)
Inventories
(1,258
)
(577
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
560
(726
)
Accounts payable
941
(22
)
Accrued and other current liabilities
7,128
4,202
Other long-term liabilities
350
323
Net cash provided by operating activities
27,414
15,345
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
3,122
4,004
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
467
149
Proceeds from sales of non-marketable equity securities
-
55
Purchases of marketable securities
(6,546
)
(9,303
)
Purchase related to property and equipment and intangible assets
(1,227
)
(369
)
Purchases of non-marketable equity securities
(649
)
(190
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(383
)
(39
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,216
)
(5,693
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds related to employee stock plans
370
285
Payments related to repurchases of common stock
(14,095
)
(7,740
)
Payments related to employee stock plan taxes
(1,532
)
(1,752
)
Dividends paid
(244
)
(98
)
Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets
(52
)
(40
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(15,553
)
(9,345
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
6,645
307
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
8,589
7,280
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
15,234
$
7,587
NVIDIA CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 27,
January 26,
April 28,
2025
2025
2024
GAAP cost of revenue
$
17,394
$
10,608
$
5,638
GAAP gross profit
$
26,668
$
28,723
$
20,406
GAAP gross margin
60.5
%
73.0
%
78.4
%
Acquisition-related and other costs (A)
123
118
119
Stock-based compensation expense (B)
64
53
36
Other
3
-
(1
)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
17,204
$
10,437
$
5,484
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
26,858
$
28,894
$
20,560
Non-GAAP gross margin
61.0
%
73.5
%
78.9
%
GAAP operating expenses
$
5,030
$
4,689
$
3,497
Stock-based compensation expense (B)
(1,410
)
(1,268
)
(975
)
Acquisition-related and other costs (A)
(37
)
(43
)
(21
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
3,583
$
3,378
$
2,501
GAAP operating income
$
21,638
$
24,034
$
16,909
Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
1,637
1,482
1,150
Non-GAAP operating income
$
23,275
$
25,516
$
18,059
GAAP total other income (expense), net
$
272
$
1,183
$
370
(Gains) losses from non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net
175
(727
)
(69
)
Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount
1
1
1
Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net
$
448
$
457
$
302
GAAP net income
$
18,775
$
22,091
$
14,881
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
1,813
756
1,082
Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C)
(694
)
(781
)
(725
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
19,894
$
22,066
$
15,238
Diluted net income per share (D)
GAAP
$
0.76
$
0.89
$
0.60
Non-GAAP
$
0.81
$
0.89
$
0.61
Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation (D)
24,611
24,706
24,890
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
27,414
$
16,628
$
15,345
Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets
(1,227
)
(1,077
)
(369
)
Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets
(52
)
(32
)
(40
)
Free cash flow
$
26,135
$
15,519
$
14,936
(A) Acquisition-related and other costs are comprised of amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges and are included in the following line items:
Three Months Ended
April 27,
January 26,
April 28,
2025
2025
2024
Cost of revenue
$
123
$
118
$
119
Research and development
$
28
$
27
$
12
Sales, general and administrative
$
9
$
16
$
8
(B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following:
Three Months Ended
April 27,
January 26,
April 28,
2025
2025
2024
Cost of revenue
$
64
$
53
$
36
Research and development
$
1,063
$
955
$
727
Sales, general and administrative
$
347
$
313
$
248
(C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).
(D) Reflects a ten-for-one stock split on June 7, 2024.
Three Months
Ended
April 27,
2025
($ in millions)
GAAP gross profit
$
26,668
GAAP gross margin
60.5%
Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs
190
H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges
4,538
Non-GAAP gross profit (as adjusted to exclude H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges)
$
31,396
Non-GAAP gross margin (as adjusted to exclude H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges)
71.3
%
GAAP net income
$
18,775
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments and H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges
6,351
Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments and H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges
(1,491
)
Non-GAAP net income (as adjusted to exclude H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges)
$
23,635
Diluted net income per share
GAAP
$
0.76
Non-GAAP (as adjusted to exclude H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges)
$
0.96
Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation
24,611
NVIDIA CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
Q2 FY2026
Outlook
($ in millions)
GAAP gross margin
71.8%
Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs
0.2%
Non-GAAP gross margin
72.0
%
GAAP operating expenses
$
5,700
Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs
(1,700
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
4,000
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA
(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.
For further information, contact:
Toshiya Hari
Mylene Mangalindan
Investor Relations Investor Relations
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
toshiyah@nvidia.com
mmangalindan@nvidia.com
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the impact of H20 export licensing requirements; global demand for NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure; the demand for AI computing accelerating; countries recognizing AI as essential infrastructure and NVIDIA’s role; AI factories fueling a new industrial revolution and their impact; expectations with respect to growth, performance and benefits of NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, including Blackwell, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to supply and demand for NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, including Blackwell, and related matters including inventory, production and distribution; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments and related trends and drivers; future NVIDIA cash dividends or other returns to stockholders; NVIDIA’s financial and business outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and beyond; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX Cloud Lepton, DGX Station, GeForce RTX, NVIDIA Cosmos, NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX PRO, NVIDIA Spectrum-X, and NVLink Fusion are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aabe86db-ce89-4434-b83c-495082979801
