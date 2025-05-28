NVIDIA Reports Q1 Fiscal 2026 Revenue of $44.1 Billion, Marking 12% Quarter-over-Quarter and 69% Year-over-Year Growth, Despite H20 Export License Challenges

NVIDIA reports Q1 revenue of $44.1 billion, impacted by export licensing on H20 products, with strong AI infrastructure demand.

NVIDIA reported a strong first quarter for fiscal 2026, achieving revenue of $44.1 billion, reflecting a 12% increase from the prior quarter and a 69% rise year-over-year. The Data Center segment generated $39.1 billion in revenue, up 10% sequentially and 73% annually. However, the company faced a $4.5 billion charge linked to excess inventory and purchase obligations due to new U.S. export licensing requirements for its H20 products, which impacted an additional $2.5 billion in potential revenue. As a result, GAAP earnings per diluted share were reported at $0.76. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the robust demand for NVIDIA's AI infrastructure and the introduction of the Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer, emphasizing AI's critical role in global infrastructure. Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $45 billion, while continuing to address challenges related to H20 product sales.

Revenue reached $44.1 billion, marking a 12% increase from the previous quarter and a 69% increase year-over-year, indicating strong growth momentum.

Data Center revenue was $39.1 billion, up 10% from the prior quarter and 73% from the same period last year, showcasing significant expansion in a key segment.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share would have been $0.96 if not for the $4.5 billion charge related to H20 products, suggesting robust underlying profitability.

NVIDIA's Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer is now in full-scale production, reflecting its leadership position in AI infrastructure amidst growing global demand.

NVIDIA incurred a significant $4.5 billion charge due to H20 excess inventory and purchase obligations, impacting their financial statements adversely.

The inability to ship an additional $2.5 billion worth of H20 products due to new U.S. export licensing requirements suggests a disruptive regulatory environment that could hinder future revenue streams.

The forecast indicates a loss of approximately $8.0 billion in H20 revenue for the second quarter due to these export restrictions, presenting a bleak outlook for that segment of their business.

What was NVIDIA's revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026?

NVIDIA reported a revenue of $44.1 billion for Q1 fiscal 2026, up 12% from Q4.

How has the Data Center revenue changed?

Data Center revenue reached $39.1 billion, up 10% from Q4 and 73% from a year ago.

What impact did export restrictions have on NVIDIA's H20 products?

NVIDIA incurred a $4.5 billion charge due to excess inventory and was unable to ship $2.5 billion in potential revenue.

What is the expected revenue outlook for Q2 fiscal 2026?

NVIDIA anticipates a revenue of approximately $45 billion, factoring in a loss of H20 revenue of about $8 billion.

When will NVIDIA pay its next cash dividend?

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share will be paid on July 3, 2025.

Revenue of $44.1 billion, up 12% from Q4 and up 69% from a year ago



Revenue of $44.1 billion, up 12% from Q4 and up 69% from a year ago



Data Center revenue of $39.1 billion, up 10% from Q4 and up 73% from a year ago







SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the first quarter ended April 27, 2025, of $44.1 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and up 69% from a year ago.





On April 9, 2025, NVIDIA was informed by the U.S. government that a license is required for exports of its H20 products into the China market. As a result of these new requirements, NVIDIA incurred a $4.5 billion charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 associated with H20 excess inventory and purchase obligations as the demand for H20 diminished. Sales of H20 products were $4.6 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 prior to the new export licensing requirements. NVIDIA was unable to ship an additional $2.5 billion of H20 revenue in the first quarter.





For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were 60.5% and 61.0%, respectively. Excluding the $4.5 billion charge, first quarter non-GAAP gross margin would have been 71.3%.





For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.76 and $0.81, respectively. Excluding the $4.5 billion charge and related tax impact, first quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have been $0.96.





“Our breakthrough Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer — a ‘thinking machine’ designed for reasoning— is now in full-scale production across system makers and cloud service providers,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Global demand for NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure is incredibly strong. AI inference token generation has surged tenfold in just one year, and as AI agents become mainstream, the demand for AI computing will accelerate. Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure — just like electricity and the internet — and NVIDIA stands at the center of this profound transformation.”





NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on July 3, 2025, to all shareholders of record on June 11, 2025.







Q1 Fiscal 2026 Summary













GAAP













($ in millions, except earnings









per share)













Q1 FY26

















Q4 FY25

















Q1 FY25













Q/Q













Y/Y















Revenue





$44,062









$39,331









$26,044









12%









69%













Gross margin









60.5%













73.0%













78.4%









(12.5) pts









(17.9) pts













Operating expenses





$5,030









$4,689









$3,497









7%









44%













Operating income





$21,638









$24,034









$16,909









(10)%









28%













Net income





$18,775









$22,091









$14,881









(15)%









26%













Diluted earnings per share*





$0.76









$0.89









$0.60









(15)%









27%



























Non-GAAP













($ in millions, except earnings









per share)













Q1 FY26

















Q4 FY25

















Q1 FY25













Q/Q













Y/Y















Revenue





$44,062









$39,331









$26,044









12%









69%













Gross margin









61.0%













73.5%













78.9%









(12.5) pts









(17.9) pts















Gross margin excluding H20 charge













71.3





%































Operating expenses





$3,583









$3,378









$2,501









6%









43%













Operating income





$23,275









$25,516









$18,059









(9)%









29%













Net income





$19,894









$22,066









$15,238









(10)%









31%













Diluted earnings per share*













$0.81









$0.89









$0.61









(9)%









33%















Diluted earnings per share excluding H20 charge and related tax impact









$





0.96















































*All per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect NVIDIA’s ten-for-one stock split, which was effective June 7, 2024.



















Outlook







NVIDIA’s outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 is as follows:







Revenue is expected to be $45.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. This outlook reflects a loss in H20 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion due to the recent export control limitations.



Revenue is expected to be $45.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. This outlook reflects a loss in H20 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion due to the recent export control limitations.



GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 71.8% and 72.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points. The company is continuing to work toward achieving gross margins in the mid-70% range late this year.



GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 71.8% and 72.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points. The company is continuing to work toward achieving gross margins in the mid-70% range late this year.



GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $5.7 billion and $4.0 billion, respectively. Full year fiscal 2026 operating expense growth is expected to be in the mid-30% range.



GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $5.7 billion and $4.0 billion, respectively. Full year fiscal 2026 operating expense growth is expected to be in the mid-30% range.



GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $450 million, excluding gains and losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities.



GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $450 million, excluding gains and losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities.



GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 16.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.













Highlights







NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:







Data Center









Gaming and AI PC









First-quarter Gaming revenue was a record $3.8 billion, up 48% from the previous quarter and up 42% from a year ago.



First-quarter Gaming revenue was a record $3.8 billion, up 48% from the previous quarter and up 42% from a year ago.



Announced the



NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 and RTX 5060



, bringing Blackwell graphics to gamers at prices starting from $299 for desktops and $1,099 for laptops.



Announced the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 and RTX 5060 , bringing Blackwell graphics to gamers at prices starting from $299 for desktops and $1,099 for laptops.



Unveiled



NVIDIA DLSS 4



is now available in over 125 games, including



Black Myth Wukong



,



DOOM: The Dark Ages



,



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



,



Marvel Rivals



and



Star Wars Outlaws



.



Unveiled NVIDIA DLSS 4 is now available in over 125 games, including Black Myth Wukong , DOOM: The Dark Ages , Indiana Jones and the Great Circle , Marvel Rivals and Star Wars Outlaws .



Announced the Nintendo Switch 2 is powered by an NVIDIA processor and



AI-powered DLSS



, delivering up to 4K gaming.



Announced the Nintendo Switch 2 is powered by an NVIDIA processor and AI-powered DLSS , delivering up to 4K gaming.



Launched the



NVIDIA RTX Remix



modding platform, attracting over 2 million gamers, alongside the release of the



Half-Life 2



RTX demo.













Professional Visualization









First-quarter revenue was $509 million, flat with the previous quarter and up 19% from a year ago.



First-quarter revenue was $509 million, flat with the previous quarter and up 19% from a year ago.



Announced the



NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Blackwell



series for workstations and servers.



Announced the NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Blackwell series for workstations and servers.



Unveiled



NVIDIA DGX Spark



and DGX Station™ personal AI supercomputers powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platform.



Unveiled NVIDIA DGX Spark and DGX Station™ personal AI supercomputers powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platform.



Announced that leading industrial software and service providers Accenture, Ansys, Databricks, SAP, Schneider Electric with ETAP, and Siemens are integrating the



NVIDIA Omniverse™



platform into their solutions to accelerate industrial digitalization with physical AI.









Automotive and Robotics









First-quarter Automotive revenue was $567 million, down 1% from the previous quarter and up 72% from a year ago.



First-quarter Automotive revenue was $567 million, down 1% from the previous quarter and up 72% from a year ago.



Announced a



collaboration



with General Motors on next-generation vehicles, factories and robots using NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Cosmos™ and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™.



Announced a collaboration with General Motors on next-generation vehicles, factories and robots using NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Cosmos™ and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™.



Launched



NVIDIA Halos



, a unified safety system combining NVIDIA’s automotive hardware, software and advanced AV safety AI research.



Launched NVIDIA Halos , a unified safety system combining NVIDIA’s automotive hardware, software and advanced AV safety AI research.



Announced



NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T N1



, the world’s first open humanoid robot foundation model, followed by



NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T N1.5



; NVIDIA Isaac GR00T-Dreams, a blueprint for generating synthetic motion data; and NVIDIA Blackwell systems to accelerate humanoid robot development.



Announced NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T N1 , the world’s first open humanoid robot foundation model, followed by NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T N1.5 ; NVIDIA Isaac GR00T-Dreams, a blueprint for generating synthetic motion data; and NVIDIA Blackwell systems to accelerate humanoid robot development.



Released new



NVIDIA Cosmos™



world foundation models and physical AI data tools.













CFO Commentary







Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at



https://investor.nvidia.com



.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website,



https://investor.nvidia.com



. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026.







Non-GAAP Measures







To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, other, gains/losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities, net, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges, and the associated tax impact of these items where applicable. The inclusion of H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges in the reconciliations to adjust the related GAAP financial measures was a result of the U.S. government informing NVIDIA on April 9, 2025 that it requires a license for export to China of H20 products. H20 products were designed primarily for the China market. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.



















NVIDIA CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(In millions, except per share data)









(Unaudited)















































































Three Months Ended

























April 27,













April 28,





























2025





















2024











































Revenue





$





44,062













$





26,044













Cost of revenue









17,394

















5,638















Gross profit













26,668





















20,406











































Operating expenses

























Research and development









3,989

















2,720

















Sales, general and administrative









1,041

















777























Total operating expenses













5,030





















3,497











































Operating income









21,638

















16,909

















Interest income









515

















359

















Interest expense









(63





)













(64





)













Other income (expense), net









(180





)













75























Total other income (expense), net













272





















370











































Income before income tax









21,910

















17,279













Income tax expense









3,135

















2,398















Net income









$









18,775

















$









14,881











































Net income per share:

























Basic





$





0.77













$





0.60

















Diluted





$





0.76













$





0.60









































Weighted average shares used in per share computation:

























Basic









24,441

















24,620

















Diluted









24,611

















24,890























































NVIDIA CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(In millions)









(Unaudited)



























































































April 27,













January 26,

































2025

















2025

















ASSETS



























































Current assets:





























Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities









$





53,691









$





43,210

















Accounts receivable, net













22,132













23,065

















Inventories













11,333













10,080

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,779













3,771























Total current assets

















89,935

















80,126















































Property and equipment, net













7,136













6,283













Operating lease assets













1,810













1,793













Goodwill













5,498













5,188













Intangible assets, net













769













807













Deferred income tax assets













13,318













10,979













Other assets













6,788













6,425























Total assets













$









125,254













$









111,601

















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable









$





7,331









$





6,310

















Accrued and other current liabilities













19,211













11,737























Total current liabilities

















26,542

















18,047















































Long-term debt













8,464













8,463













Long-term operating lease liabilities













1,521













1,519













Other long-term liabilities













4,884













4,245























Total liabilities

















41,411

















32,274















































Shareholders' equity













83,843













79,327























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity













$









125,254













$









111,601





























































NVIDIA CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(In millions)









(Unaudited)















































































Three Months Ended

























April 27,













April 28,





























2025





















2024











































Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income





$





18,775













$





14,881













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





















provided by operating activities:

























Stock-based compensation expense









1,474

















1,011

















Depreciation and amortization









611

















410

















(Gains) losses on non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net









175

















(69





)













Deferred income taxes









(2,177





)













(1,577





)













Other









(98





)













(145





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

























Accounts receivable









933

















(2,366





)













Inventories









(1,258





)













(577





)













Prepaid expenses and other assets









560

















(726





)













Accounts payable









941

















(22





)













Accrued and other current liabilities









7,128

















4,202

















Other long-term liabilities









350

















323















Net cash provided by operating activities













27,414





















15,345











































Cash flows from investing activities:

























Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities









3,122

















4,004

















Proceeds from sales of marketable securities









467

















149

















Proceeds from sales of non-marketable equity securities









-

















55

















Purchases of marketable securities









(6,546





)













(9,303





)













Purchase related to property and equipment and intangible assets









(1,227





)













(369





)













Purchases of non-marketable equity securities









(649





)













(190





)













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(383





)













(39





)











Net cash used in investing activities













(5,216









)

















(5,693









)







































Cash flows from financing activities:

























Proceeds related to employee stock plans









370

















285

















Payments related to repurchases of common stock









(14,095





)













(7,740





)













Payments related to employee stock plan taxes









(1,532





)













(1,752





)













Dividends paid









(244





)













(98





)













Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets









(52





)













(40





)











Net cash used in financing activities













(15,553









)

















(9,345









)







































Change in cash and cash equivalents









6,645

















307













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









8,589

















7,280















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$









15,234

















$









7,587





























































NVIDIA CORPORATION





















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



















(In millions, except per share data)

















(Unaudited)











































































Three Months Ended

































April 27,













January 26,













April 28,





































2025





















2025





















2024



































































GAAP cost of revenue





$





17,394













$





10,608













$





5,638





















GAAP gross profit









$





26,668













$





28,723













$





20,406



























GAAP gross margin

















60.5





%





















73.0





%





















78.4





%



























Acquisition-related and other costs (A)









123

















118

















119

























Stock-based compensation expense (B)









64

















53

















36

























Other













3

















-

















(1





)



















Non-GAAP cost of revenue









$









17,204

















$









10,437

















$









5,484

























Non-GAAP gross profit









$









26,858

















$









28,894

















$









20,560































Non-GAAP gross margin





















61.0









%

























73.5









%

























78.9









%





































































GAAP operating expenses





$





5,030













$





4,689













$





3,497

























Stock-based compensation expense (B)









(1,410





)













(1,268





)













(975





)





















Acquisition-related and other costs (A)









(37





)













(43





)













(21





)



















Non-GAAP operating expenses









$









3,583

















$









3,378

















$









2,501



































































GAAP operating income





$





21,638













$





24,034













$





16,909

























Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to operating income









1,637

















1,482

















1,150























Non-GAAP operating income









$









23,275

















$









25,516

















$









18,059



































































GAAP total other income (expense), net





$





272













$





1,183













$





370

























(Gains) losses from non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net









175

















(727





)













(69





)





















Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount









1

















1

















1























Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net









$









448

















$









457

















$









302



































































GAAP net income









$





18,775













$





22,091













$





14,881

























Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments









1,813

















756

















1,082

























Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C)









(694





)













(781





)













(725





)



















Non-GAAP net income









$









19,894

















$









22,066

















$









15,238



































































Diluted net income per share (D)









































GAAP









$





0.76













$





0.89













$





0.60

























Non-GAAP









$





0.81













$





0.89













$





0.61

































































Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation (D)









24,611

















24,706

















24,890

































































GAAP net cash provided by operating activities





$





27,414













$





16,628













$





15,345

























Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets









(1,227





)













(1,077





)













(369





)





















Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets









(52





)













(32





)













(40





)



















Free cash flow













$









26,135

















$









15,519

















$









14,936











































































































































































(A) Acquisition-related and other costs are comprised of amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges and are included in the following line items:































Three Months Ended

































April 27,













January 26,













April 28,





































2025





















2025





















2024



























Cost of revenue









$





123













$





118













$





119

























Research and development





$





28













$





27













$





12

























Sales, general and administrative





$





9













$





16













$





8

































































(B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following:



































Three Months Ended

































April 27,













January 26,













April 28,





































2025





















2025





















2024



























Cost of revenue









$





64













$





53













$





36

























Research and development





$





1,063













$





955













$





727

























Sales, general and administrative





$





347













$





313













$





248

































































(C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).





























































(D) Reflects a ten-for-one stock split on June 7, 2024.















































































































































































































































Three Months

















































Ended

















































April 27,





















































2025



















































($ in millions)

















GAAP gross profit

























$





26,668





















GAAP gross margin





























60.5%

























Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs

























190

























H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges

























4,538























Non-GAAP gross profit (as adjusted to exclude H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges)

























$









31,396



























Non-GAAP gross margin (as adjusted to exclude H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges)

































71.3









%

















































































































GAAP net income

























$





18,775

























Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments and H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges

























6,351

























Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments and H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges

























(1,491





)



















Non-GAAP net income (as adjusted to exclude H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges)

























$









23,635



































































Diluted net income per share









































GAAP

























$





0.76

























Non-GAAP (as adjusted to exclude H20 excess inventory and purchase obligation charges)





















$





0.96

































































Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation

























24,611











































































NVIDIA CORPORATION

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

























































Q2 FY2026





Outlook























($ in millions)

































GAAP gross margin









71.8%





















Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs









0.2%



















Non-GAAP gross margin













72.0





%







































GAAP operating expenses





$





5,700





















Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs









(1,700





)















Non-GAAP operating expenses









$









4,000









































About NVIDIA









NVIDIA



(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.





For further information, contact:









Toshiya Hari





Mylene Mangalindan









Investor Relations Investor Relations





Corporate Communications











NVIDIA Corporation









NVIDIA Corporation













toshiyah@nvidia.com









mmangalindan@nvidia.com















Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the impact of H20 export licensing requirements; global demand for NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure; the demand for AI computing accelerating; countries recognizing AI as essential infrastructure and NVIDIA’s role; AI factories fueling a new industrial revolution and their impact; expectations with respect to growth, performance and benefits of NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, including Blackwell, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to supply and demand for NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, including Blackwell, and related matters including inventory, production and distribution; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments and related trends and drivers; future NVIDIA cash dividends or other returns to stockholders; NVIDIA’s financial and business outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and beyond; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX Cloud Lepton, DGX Station, GeForce RTX, NVIDIA Cosmos, NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX PRO, NVIDIA Spectrum-X, and NVLink Fusion are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aabe86db-ce89-4434-b83c-495082979801





