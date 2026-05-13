Nvidia Reports Its Fiscal 2027 Q1 Earnings on May 20. Here's What to Expect.

Key Points

Nvidia has continued to deliver a steady stream of updates about its new technologies, product lines, and partnerships.

CEO Jensen Huang recently said he expects the company to sell $1 trillion worth of AI chips across 2026 and 2027.

Nvidia's quarterly results usually beat analysts' consensus expectations.

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Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) upcoming quarterly report might be the most hotly anticipated update of the earnings season. The graphics processing unit (GPU) leader sits at the epicenter of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and it has been reliable for high growth and earnings beats.

The stock has already been rising recently as other AI companies have reported outstanding results. Here's what to expect when Nvidia delivers its fiscal 2027 first-quarter numbers on May 20.

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So many updates in AI

AI has been growing at a dizzying rate, and it's hard to keep up with all of the updates. In just the past few weeks, for example, Nvidia has inked a partnership with ServiceNow to create AI agents for its software-as-a-service business; launched its Nemotron 3 Nano Omni, an AI building model that integrates vision, speech, and language; and signed a deal with Corning to build out the factories needed to create optical solutions to support hyperscaler expansion.

These deals demonstrate strategic growth throughout the organization, from building models to creating hardware to partnering with companies to deliver AI access to clients. Nvidia has a dominant position at every level, and each layer cements the company as an integral building block and creates higher barriers to entry for competitors.

Amazon, for example, recently revealed that if its own in-house chip business were a standalone company, it would be one of the three top data center chip businesses -- but it still relies on Nvidia to provide it with the most powerful GPUs for its AI data centers. Alphabet also noted that in addition to its own Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), Nvidia's GPUs are a "core part" of its AI accelerator program, and Microsoft noted that it continues to work closely with Nvidia as well. These three cloud companies make up 63% of the global cloud infrastructure market.

What Wall Street wants

All of these updates, plus the incredible performances of the hyperscalers in the first quarter of the year, bode well for what's to come from Nvidia on May 20. At its annual GTC conference in March, CEO Jensen Huang said that he expects the company to rake in $1 trillion from its Blackwell and Vera Rubin processors alone across 2026 and 2027. For comparison, Nvidia's total trailing 12-month revenue was "just" $216 billion.

The report for its fiscal first quarter (which ended April 26) is almost certainly going to be a story of high growth; the question is whether it will be high enough to please the market. Nvidia tends to beat Wall Street's expectations in any given quarter. Here's what Wall Street was looking for in earnings per share (EPS) over the past four quarters and how Nvidia performed:

Metric Q4 Fiscal 2026 Q3 Fiscal 2026 Q2 Fiscal 2026 Q1 Fiscal 2026 EPS $1.62 $1.30 $1.05 $0.81 Analysts' consensus

expected EPS $1.54 $1.26 $1.02 $0.75

For fiscal 2027's first quarter, Wall Street is looking for $1.77 in EPS and a 78% year-over-year increase in revenue.

As AI companies continue to demonstrate fabulous growth and momentum continues to build, I anticipate another blowout quarter for Nvidia.

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Corning, Microsoft, Nvidia, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.