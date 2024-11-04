News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Nvidia to replace Intel on DJIA, Berkshire reports Q3 results: Morning Buzz

November 04, 2024 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

 2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • U.S. regulators rejected a proposal to let Amazon (AMZN) buy nuclear power for AWS data centers, Reuters reports
  • Volkswagen (VWAGY) CEO Oliver Blume said the planned cost-cutting program was unavoidable, Reuters reports
  • Microsoft (MSFT) intends to spend roughly $10B between 2023 and the end of this decade utilizing CoreWeave’s (CORZ) data centers to run AI models, Information reports
  • Blackstone (BX) is in advanced talks to acquire Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), Reuters reports
  • KKR (KKR) is in talks with Thames Water and its advisers about participating in a $3.9B share sale which forms part of a wider recapitalization plan, Sky News says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 375.82, or 0.89%, to 41,676.37, the Nasdaq was down 59.32, or 0.33%, to 18,180.60, and the S&P 500 was down 24.65, or 0.43%, to 5,704.15.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RBLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
ATSG
BAH
BCRX
BEN
BLDP
BRK.A
BRK.B
BX
CC
CORZ
DOCN
FOX
FOXA
FVRR
IART
INTC
KKR
LEU
MAR
MSFT
NCLH
NVDA
NYT
PTON
RBLX
TLN
VWAGY
VWAPY
YUMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.