Nvidia, Reliance to develop a large AI language model for India

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 08, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

BENGALURU, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia and oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS have partnered to create a large language model for artificial intelligence based on regional Indian languages, the companies said on Friday.

"Large language models" are natural language processing systems, which are trained on massive volumes of text and are capable of answering questions, or generating new text.

Nvidia will provide the computing power required for the project, while Reliance will work on creating AI applications, such as a local language app that can interact with farmers to provide weather information and crop prices, Nvidia said.

Reuters
